Lewis and Clark Brewing to host 20th Anniversary Block Party

In honor of its 20th anniversary, Lewis and Clark Brewing Co. is hosting a special block party and open house this weekend.

Each year, the brewery throws a party with free live music for the Helena community to enjoy as a way of saying “thank you” for all the support.

Max Pigman, the founder of Lewis and Clark Brewing, first got involved in the craft beer scene in 2002 when he purchased the foreclosing Sleeping Giant Brewery space that was located in the basement of the Brewhouse. In 2003, he renamed the space Lewis and Clark Brewery.

Another big opportunity came in 2009, when Pigman purchased and renovated the old Columbia Paint factory and then expanded the location again in 2016, according to Lewis and Clark Brewing’s website.

The 2016 expansion took a multi-million dollar loan and many talks about zoning with the Helena City Commission. The community investment in the brewery helped push the city commission to approve the project.

“Over 100 people lined up to testify on our behalf to share their experiences with the brewery,” said Pigman in an interview with Craftbeer.com in 2019.

Since then, Lewis and Clark Brewing has won accolades from the Great American Beer Festival (GABF), NABA International Beer Awards, and the World Beer Cup.

In 2018, three of the brewery’s beers medaled at the Great American Beer Festival with Miner’s Gold placing first in the American-Style Wheat Beer with Yeast category. Lewis and Clark Brewing was named the Small Brewing Company and Small Brewing Company Brewer of the Year as well.

This year, the block party is moving outside into Lewis and Clark Brewery’s new outdoor event space right off Montana Avenue at 1535 Dodge Ave. There will still be access to multiple bar locations outside serving on-tap beers, seltzer, wine slushies and more, said Pigman. There will be local food trucks and Vigilante Pizza at the party too.

A 20th Anniversary Westcoast Double IPA will be unveiled for this annual event.

“I’m excited about the 20th Anniversary Westcoast Double IPA. It’s a 6 to low 7 on alcohol level,” said Pigman. “It’s good to have something new to roll out.”

Music starts at 5 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday at Lewis and Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave.

Some bands to be on the lookout for are Ten Years Gone, a local favorite, opening the event on Friday at 5 p.m.

Later that night, there’s the Kyle Grass Band headlining with support from “arguably Montana’s hottest band” Laney Lou & The Bird Dogs, according to Lewis and Clark Brewing’s website.

Saturday’s headliner is the band All Good Things. Dan Murphy, a Helena native and graduate of Helena High School, is the lead vocalist of the Los Angeles-based band that was formed in 2013. They’re currently signed with Better Noise Record Label and had a No. 1 hit in 2021 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock charts with their song “For the Glory.”

Other bands include The Waiting (Tom Petty Tribute Band), Savvy, Big Ska Country and more.

“I’m excited about all the music acts,” said Pigman. “It’s one of those parties you know you’ll do long in advance, so you can pick your favorite bands that come through the brewery.”

On Saturday, Lewis and Clark Brewing will have its annual open house with self-guided tours of the brewery operations from 1 to 5 p.m.

Pigman is encouraging people to reserve their free tickets to the block party as a precautionary measure.

“We’re doing reservations to cap the event at 1,500 just in case we have to move inside because of weather since that is our inside capacity,” said Pigman.

To reserve free tickets, go to Lewis and Clark Brewing's website (www.lewisandclarkbrewing.com). Go to the "Music & Events" tab and click on the July 22 or 23 events. Click on the blue box near the top reads “Free tickets on Eventbrite."

If you go What: Lewis and Clark Brewing Block Party When: Music starts at 5 p.m. on July 22 and 1 p.m. on July 23. Open house and self-guided tours will be available from 1-5 p.m. July 23. Where: Lewis and Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave. Cost: Free tickets available on Eventbrite.com