Letter from the editor: Welcome to the new helenair.com

A fresh look and a better user experience await visitors to the new and improved helenair.com.
The new website, which launched today, was designed to load much faster and display cleaner for both desktop and mobile users. It also features local and breaking news more prominently and gives readers more options across the top of the homepage and in the menu on the top left side of the screen.
The websites for our sister newspapers in Lee Enterprises’ Montana group, including the Billings Gazette, the Missoulian, the Montana Standard and the Ravalli Republic, received the same treatment this week. We hope our readers will spend some time getting familiar with the new format and trust that they will like what they see.
This is also a great time to sign up for one or more of our convenient newsletter options, which deliver real-time email updates on 18 topics ranging from breaking news to Montana politics. Visit helenair.com/newsletters/ to browse the options or sign up.
And if you have not already done so, please consider supporting local journalism with an Independent Record membership. Membership options are available for as little as $1 per month for the first three months and can be purchased online at helenair.com/members/join/.
Feel free to contact me with any questions or comments at editor@helenair.com or 447-4074.
Thank you for being a reader!
Jesse Chaney is the editor of the Independent Record.