About 200 people ranging from toddlers to the elderly attended Montana Pride's annual Former Felons' Ball matinee in downtown Helena.

Hosted on the rooftop patio of Mount Ascension Brewing Co., Saturday's all-ages drag show featured about two-dozen performers, mostly Montanans, with proceeds from the event and two other drag shows later that night benefiting Montana Pride.

While the current politics of the Montana Legislature may have been on the minds of many in attendance, most said the day was about celebrating and supporting the LGBTQ community.

House Bill 359, which would ban minors from attending drag shows, passed out of the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

"The Legislature is not Helena," Montana Pride President Kevin Hamm said in an interview during the show. "We had nearly 20,000 people join us for our drag show on the street to celebrate the end of Pride (event in July), and that's astounding to me, the kid who never expected to see a rainbow in his hometown."

Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins reinforced the city's inclusiveness via Twitter on Friday, noting its nondiscrimination ordinance passed about 10 years ago.

"We want everyone to feel welcome in Helena," Collins' tweet reads. "We are committed to making sure our LGBTQI community feel safe and valued in our community."

For people like James Pagan, a 16-year-old gay and transgender Helena girl, that welcoming atmosphere means every thing.

"It's amazing," Pagan said. "It really is affirming. It's just an amazing experience."

Pagan testified against Senate Bill 99, a proposal to ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors in January.

Pagan said Saturday's festivities were "a bit of both," "it is a protest, but it's also about supporting each other."

Helena resident Pat Christian said she sent an invite to her state senator, who did not show at the Mount Ascension event.

"I think it's important that people passing laws that affect this beautiful community ought to meet them," Christian said.

Helena-based drag queen Dame Rose, who led off the show with an electric "Hairspray" number, said protest is baked into the art form.

"Just existing is a form of protest as a queer person," Rose said, adding that most of all he just wants to make people happy with his performances. "I wouldn't dress this ridiculously otherwise."

He said he was happy to see such a large crowd.

"As a performer, you go to the community and ask them what they want, and they said an all-ages show," Rose said. "When you give the people what they want, they show up to support you."

And for many that was the focus Saturday, not the hardline, right-wing politics of the day, but a celebration of togetherness.

"To some it's a middle finger, but for me, it is a celebration," said Tom Mielke, a Montana Pride volunteer for the past eight years.

Mielke noted the Montana Supreme Court's 1997 decision that found the state's constitutional right to privacy ensures laws cannot be made to criminalize what consenting adults do in their private lives.

"We have the right in this state to be ourselves," Mielke said. "Let's celebrate who we are."

Helena resident Jason Peccia said he was not thinking about politics Saturday afternoon.

"There are more people who appreciate community and diversity and getting along than who oppose that," Peccia said. "People were going to come and participate regardless of the Legislature."

Jason Baide made the drive from Bozeman to attend.

"I love drag events," Baide said. "It's great to be supporting the queer community, especially now that our community is under attack."

Ryder Allnight is a drag king from Bozeman who performed in the show.

Allnight said as a child growing up in rural Idaho there was nothing like Helena's Former Felons' Ball and hopes his present day LGBTQ community helps young people understand they have allies.

"I hope they feel a sense of comfort, love and community," he said. "And I hope they feel more confident in themselves."

For Hamm, these events and the numerous others Montana Pride puts on throughout the year, like board game nights and comedy shows, the importance is the visibility, demonstrating to people that they belong.

Hamm said having lived through the AIDS epidemic, he and many others felt attacked during that time and in running from persecution, gave up their visibility.

"We left for the gay ghettos of the major cities because it was the only place that we could find support and live," he said. "And so there's a whole generation that's missing, but there's also the visibility that comes from that generation being wherever they are that's missing as well, and that's what we're still trying to fix."