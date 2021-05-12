'Let no one be forgotten': Funeral services held in Helena for 11 indigent residents

Hollyann Frisch let some tears flow Wednesday when she talked about Dorothy Johnson.
She mentioned that she and Johnson were both 70 and both women.
But she then admitted they had never met.
“Even though I said I didn’t know her, I did know her,” Frisch said in a voice dripping with emotion. “She is a child of the Creator, our God. And she is now in a beautiful, sunny place.”
Frisch was among 75 people who gathered at the Lewis and Clark Cemetery for funeral services for 11 indigent or abandoned residents who died in 2020 or 2021. The bodies had been cremated.
Among those buried were James Leon Allen, 70; Jerry Lee Ayers, 50; Robert Lyle Black, 69; Andrew Clark Day, 61; Anthony Dipasquale, 54; James Hartfield, 50; Dorothy Johnson, 70; Peter Franklin Johnson, 80; Paul Price Jr., 68; Michael James Rutherford, 60 and John Allen Turnage, 54.
Each person’s name was read aloud, and some people offered comments.
Jim Tucker was joined by about a dozen other members of St. Mary’s Catholic Community at the service. He did not know any of the people being honored.
“Nobody should be buried alone,” he said, adding his attendance was just “a good thing to do.“
Gloria Soja, who is in the process of becoming a volunteer chaplain with the sheriff’s department and Helena police, also spoke at the service and handed out red roses to people in the crowd afterward.
“These are lives we may or or may not have known or names that are not familiar to us, but they are our brothers and sisters,” she said. “Carry them safely and keep them in your hearts. We carry their names, let no one be forgotten.”
The Rev. Laura Jean Allen of the First Christian Church of Helena said this service was different than other funerals she officiates.
“People are here because it’s the right thing to do,” she said, adding it showed “the person is valued and loved.”
The service included a flag ceremony by the Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s Office honor guard.
“We in Lewis and Clark County want to represent these people who are (gone) and to say ‘you are not forgotten,’” Sheriff Leo Dutton said.
The service included honor and traveling songs from the Magpie Drummers.
The observance was organized by the coroner’s division of the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Annie Kurtz, deputy coroner for the county, said two of the deceased, Rutherford and Dipasquale, were Native American. Event organizers wanted to honor their culture as well, she said.
The county contracts with funeral homes to cremate those who do not have legal next of kin to help pay for cremation. The ashes are placed in a marked grave.
Frisch said after the service that she felt it was important to say something about Johnson.
“I feel blessed,” she said. “I’ve never been in a position in my life where I did not have family and friends to take care of me.”
Dutton said he was impressed by the size of the crowd and said these events serve a useful purpose.
“It gives people hope for folks who feel they didn’t matter,” he said. “It’s sad that they are remembered in death, but not in life.”
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.