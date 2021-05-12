'Let no one be forgotten': Funeral services held in Helena for 11 indigent residents

Gloria Soja, who is in the process of becoming a volunteer chaplain with the sheriff’s department and Helena police, also spoke at the service and handed out red roses to people in the crowd afterward.

“These are lives we may or or may not have known or names that are not familiar to us, but they are our brothers and sisters,” she said. “Carry them safely and keep them in your hearts. We carry their names, let no one be forgotten.”

The Rev. Laura Jean Allen of the First Christian Church of Helena said this service was different than other funerals she officiates.

“People are here because it’s the right thing to do,” she said, adding it showed “the person is valued and loved.”

The service included a flag ceremony by the Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s Office honor guard.

“We in Lewis and Clark County want to represent these people who are (gone) and to say ‘you are not forgotten,’” Sheriff Leo Dutton said.

The service included honor and traveling songs from the Magpie Drummers.