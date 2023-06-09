Several family members of Leon Michael Ford took the stand Friday in Helena during the trial for the 2011 killing of John Michael “Mike” Crites, recalling events from what at the time was just a simple vacation.

Since that vacation, Ford was charged in September 2020 with deliberate homicide and felony tampering with evidence. Crites' remains were found dismembered in two separate locations on or near MacDonald in October 2011 and September 2012.

Leon’s wife, Debbie, returned to the stand on day seven of the trial in Lewis and Clark County 1st Judicial District Court. She detailed the events of the couple’s June 2011 trip to their property on Turk Road. The Fords bought their property in the area in 1993 but live in Oak Harbor, Washington. Crites moved to the Turk Road area around 1996 and built a home there.

In the years leading up to Crites' killing, many Turk Road residents were feuding over road access with lawsuits, threats and even assaults, including Leon and Crites.

Debbie said she and her husband arrived in Helena the night of June 25, 2011, and stayed at what was the Lincoln RV Park for four nights even though the original plan was to possibly park the RV on their property; however, they no longer felt safe to drive the RV up to their property after hearing rumors that Crites was scattering metal “booby traps,” like nails, on the country roads that may pop a tire.

Debbie said that Leon went up the night of June 25, 2011, to see if the gate across Crites’ property that allowed them to access their property was open like they had asked. The gate wasn’t open, and Leon told Debbie that he went to Crites’ residence, sat on buckets and visited with him for a couple hours. Leon and Debbie called twice that night at 10:29 p.m. and 10:49 p.m., but Debbie said she didn’t remember what they were about.

“(Leon) said that he was gonna go up on Sunday (June 26, 2011), and if the gate was not — the barricade wasn’t opened, that he was gonna turn around, and we were gonna come down to the sheriff’s department and file a complaint,” Debbie said.

Debbie didn’t go up to the property with her husband on June 26, 2011, but she said that was the day Leon went to look for booby traps on their property and that he found quite a few nails and other metal bits. Debbie noted she went with Leon to spray weeds on June 27, 2011, and the game camera on Turk Road recorded her in the truck with her husband. She said they sprayed all their roads around their property, including Crites’ easement road, and they refilled the weed sprayer’s 250 gallon tank at their friend and neighbor’s house, Dennis Shaw, at least once.

Leon's truck was only recorded on the game camera taking one trip down Turk Road after having the weed sprayer for less than two hours the same day he picked it up. Debbie agreed to a statement from defense attorney Juli Pierce that not every trip taken by the game camera on Turk Road is recorded.

Special prosecutor and former Lewis and Clark County Attorney Leo Gallagher brought up an interview with deputies on June 28, 2011, during which Leon mentioned he was spraying weeds for three days despite only having the weed sprayer for two days because records indicate he picked it up on June 27, 2011.

“If (Leon) misspoke and said he sprayed for three days, I’m assuming, it’s just an assumption, but that he meant was that was the time we had allotted for spraying for weeds,” said Debbie.

Leon told law enforcement that he went up alone to the gate on Crites’ property on June 26, 2011, and the gate was open, but Leon mentioned removing a bar and moving some trees out of the way. Debbie denied ever seeing her husband with a saw, grinder or tools to cut anything.

The bar that was blocking the gate upon the Fords' arrival in late June was found by authorities cut and tossed down a hill nearby. Debbie said Leon may have been confused on dates and that at the time they “didn’t know Mr. Crites was missing.”

Leon also mentioned to officials the same day that Crites’ hybrid wolf dogs were being very loud and that the next day, June 27, 2011, the dogs were gone. Gallagher questioned Leon's use of “we” in the statement if he was alone like he said when he went up to the property on June 26, 2011.

“He told the cops ‘So then we,’ (Debbie) and him, he’s talking about Sunday, ‘sprayed and when we went behind the house the dogs were in there, and then yesterday,’ he’s giving the statement on the 28th so he’s referring to yesterday the 27th, ‘When we came up that gate was ajar and the dogs were gone,’” said Gallagher, reading off parts of Leon’s statement.

Debbie noted that on June 28, 2011, her husband went up and sprayed weeds with his grandson who was visiting while Debbie rode four-wheelers and horses in the area with her daughter-in-law. She said the county weed inspector was on their property that day for an inspection due to their five-year wee mitigation plan with the county. She highlighted that the inspector said, “Looks like you guys are doing a good job, but I’m not gonna come back up here to inspect. I don’t think I need to.”

Gallagher questioned that if the color of the weed herbicide they put in the weed sprayer was black, why wasn’t the water discolored at all on the game cameras in the weed sprayer? Debbie answered that it may have been diluted.

“I would think the color would be affected whether it’s blue or black because it’s gonna dissolve,” Debbie said. “I mean it’s gonna blend into 250 gallons of water.”

Debbie stated that the trip wasn’t a spur of the moment thing and that they knew their grandson and daughter-in-law were planning to visit them at their property in Montana for a while before the trip.

The state said that they needed to get a video disposition this weekend from one of their witnesses that had a medical emergency but after that, the state would rest. The defense called two people to the stand: Leon’s grandson, Dylan Jones, and his ex-daughter-in-law, Krista Jones.

Both recalled driving across the country from New York to Montana and then to the West Coast on a trip that lasted weeks in late June 2011. They stated that the group had never planned to stay long in Montana because they simply wanted to check out the property that Krista and her now ex-husband were thinking about building there upon retirement.

Both Dylan and Krista noted that when they arrived on the night of June 27, 2011, both Leon and Debbie were “happy” to see them and nothing seemed off about them.

Dylan recalled spraying weeds with Leon on the property on June 28, 2011, and riding a horse. Dylan stated that he heard “a lot of dogs barking” near a gate when he was up spraying weeds with his grandpa. He couldn’t recall many details when he was interviewed on Dec. 11, 2018, by law enforcement since he was 10 years old in 2011.

Krista recalled riding four-wheelers around with her son and Debbie on June 28, 2011. They both mentioned having a barbecue later that evening with neighbors and friends on Turk Road before the group left Helena the next day on June 29, 2011.

The trial will continue at 9 a.m. Monday in Judge Mike Menahan’s courtroom.