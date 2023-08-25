Nearly 80 people celebrated the grand opening of the Leo Pocha Memorial Clinic on Friday, a 4,000-square-foot expansion of Helena Indian Alliance facilities that will provide primary health care and outpatient medical care.

“It’s a really beautiful morning,” emcee Thomas Limberhand said to people sitting under a large tent.

Later he noted: “It seems like today is a scary time out there, losing loved ones left and right. Let’s think about them this morning."

The celebration, which opened with with the Magpie Dummers and Singers, included Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins, representatives from several tribes and the offices of Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester, and an appearance by Roselyn Tso, Indian Health Services national director.

“I am so proud of you and the work you do out here for Indian Country,” said Tso, who's been in her federal role for 11 months and is a member of the Navajo nation.

She said it was important to lift up Indian Country and was impressed by the progress made by the Helena Indian Alliance.

“I know it was not easy,” Tso said of opening the new clinic.

She said it was time to take “bold steps” in Indian Country to improve the health care for the people Indian Health Services serves. She said there would always be challenges such as COVID-19, opioids and mental health.

“And in spite of that we get up every single day and do the best work that we can for our people,” Tso said.

The clinic addition, named after Leo Pocha -- a former city commissioner, civic leader and executive director of the Helena Indian Alliance -- takes up a space that was once a parking lot on the westside of the Helena Indian Alliance at 501 Euclid Ave. The clinic provides substance abuse treatment, primary care and more in a space that includes exam rooms and offices.

Later in the day, a mural created by Louis Still Smoking was unveiled, with performances by Supaman and Acosia Red Elk. The day included lunch and tours of the new clinic.

Collins called the grand opening “a momentous occasion that marks a significant milestone in our journey toward providing exceptional health care services to our community.”

“Let this new clinic be a beacon of healing, compassion and unity for generations to come,” he said.

Michael Touchette, chair of the Helena Indian Alliance board, thanked the audience for being part of the journey. And he thanked Todd Wilson, executive director of the Helena Indian Alliance, for his leadership.

But he jokingly told the crowd the credit should go to Todd Wilson’s mother.

“Todd Wilson’s mother has raised an incredible man,” Touchette said.

He also recognized Elaine Forrest, a former board member, for her support.

“She is no longer with us, but she is looking down on us and smiling,” he said.

Wilson thanked the board for supporting him, adding “they gave me the keys and said ‘drive this.'”

He said while the alliance is the vessel, the community is "the heart and soul of this organization."

He also said while the clinic proved the Helena Indian Alliance was making progress, "we’re not done.”

Wilson said the clinic was moving forward to start offering dental services.