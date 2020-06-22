Learning to speak dog: Carroll's canine training program preps new home for fall semester

The main training area also has direct access to Centennial Park. The program has used the park for years, but the new facility offers easier access. Villalta felt the location especially beneficial for any training that requires large spaces, such as search and rescue.

The program works primarily with shelter dogs, so the outdoor area provides space to keep dogs that don't get along away from other animals.

The building also features four offices for the administrators and professors, a classroom that can hold approximately 40 students, two research rooms, a veterinary facility, a grooming area and kennels both indoors and outdoors.

Almost every possible need of the students can be accommodated by the facility.

The research rooms provide opportunities for experimentation and scientific research into animal behavior. The veterinary clinic accommodates pre-vet and canine science students. And grooming is a necessary part of all canine handling that students must learn.

Villalta said there is quite a bit of crossover between anthrozoology and the various other sciences taught at Carroll. These disciplines will also be able to take advantage of the facility as necessary.