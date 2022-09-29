Learning takes root: Seventh-graders participate in annual Mt. Helena Project

A fire. A pandemic. If those can’t stop the Mt. Helena Project, perhaps nothing can.

The 2022 Mt. Helena Project took place on Thursday with around 100 seventh-grade C.R. Anderson Middle School science students and nearly 25 volunteers in tow.

“Coming out of COVID, so much of what we had to do was isolate from each other, so much of what we had to do was on a screen,” said Liz Burke, forest conservation education specialist with the Helena National Forest. “You just cannot replace the experience you have with the extra effort it takes to get up to some of these spots and to be able to touch these trees and to measure these trees, see with your own eyes the three-dimensional world of what forestry looks like and what forest management looks like on Mount Helena.”

This program with C.R. Anderson has been running for around 20 years, but during COVID-19, the students did not partake in the inventorying because Zoom and nature don’t mix well.

The volunteers came from Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, the Society of American Foresters, the Montana Discovery Foundation and some parents of the students. They all had diverse job backgrounds such as forestry, superfund managing, city work, etc., which helps expose the students to possible career avenues.

“I hope that a lot of students who haven’t even had the chance to come to Mount Helena, even though they go to school a couple hundred yards away, that they will come away with an appreciation for what an amazing resource this public land is,” said Burke. “I think that kids who have this experience are always going to remember their time up here, how hard it was to get to the site, maybe. Sometimes those challenges make you appreciate places like this a lot more.”

The students walked from C.R. Anderson to Tubbs Trailhead around 8:30 a.m. Before starting the hike, Burke presented an award to Sam Gilbert, the program originator for the Society of American Foresters, and Leslie Hagengruber, a seventh-grade life science teacher at C.R. Anderson, for the hard work they’ve put into the program for years now.

Gilbert spent 35 years working for the U.S. Forest Service in Montana and Northern Idaho before retiring. In 2002, Gilbert set about educating kids on the forests around them in Helena. He and Burke spend days preparing for the field trip each year to make sure the plots are ready for students' inventorying.

Hagengruber has helped organize the academic side of the program for the students since 2009. On the first day of school, she’s preparing her students for the Mt. Helena Project by teaching them about trees and how to read them, local vegetation, research projects, nature documentaries and more.

“There’s good people who give up this day every year to spend it with our seventh-graders,” said Hagengruber. “Getting kids out of the classroom and into the real world where they collect real data with real equipment, that makes it real. They’re a part of something that’s real.”

After the day on the mountain, Burke and Gilbert bring the data along with past years' data to the classes to look at and compare. The data is also sent to the city of Helena.

This was the first year that a grant covered the expenses. A $9,500 Greening Stem Grant was given through the Forest Service and the Montana Discovery Foundation. The extra money funded more students’ attendance, substitute teacher coverage, new equipment and new resources for Hagengruber’s classroom.

There were 20 groups made up of four or five students, and each group was assigned their own plot to collect data from. Each group was assigned a GPS with pre-programmed coordinates of their plot.

Burke and her four students trekked up Mount Helena to Backside Trail. Because of the sheer number of plots on the mountain, Burke mentioned they cycle plots, and about every five to six years, data will be taken from the same plot. Once groups arrived at their assigned spots, their volunteers guided them through activities that real forest managers do.

Burke’s group located the tree with an orange stripe marking their assigned plot. They found the center of the plot, marked by a metal pole in the ground spray-painted orange.

A student measured out almost 17 feet and marked a circle with red tape at various points around the center. Inside the circle, the group counted the total number of seedlings and saplings. The main young tree present in this plot was our state tree, the Ponderosa Pine. The Ponderosa Pine sheds its pine needles about every three years or so.

Burke and the students used a clinometer to measure the height of the mature trees that had previous tagging on them. They also looked at tree diameter, the facing of the slope, amount of shade, bugs, weeds, scat and dead trees in the plot.

The last thing the group did before heading out to try and beat the afternoon rain was increment boring a tree to see its age. To do this, a student turned a borer bit into the bark until they were about half way into the tree. Then, the extractor tray was placed into the hollowed out bit and some more turning was done. Once it was ready, the extractor tray was removed with a string of wood from inside. Burke’s group determined that their tree was around 45 years old.

Around 1 p.m., on the way down the mountain, students were taken to see the burn scar from the Aug. 28 Mount Helena fire.

“Think about how this place has changed. We’ve had 20 years of us taking pictures and collecting data,” said Burke. “When we revisit these students in the coming weeks and compare maybe 2002 data to 2022, what I hope they come away with is just the fact that things change over time, and that if you want to be able to keep this beautiful places open for recreation, to keep our wildland urban interface safe, it’s going to require lots of decisions as far as how its been managed… I’m so much more appreciative of Mount Helena every time I come here, and I feel proud to be a partner along with the City of Helena and all the other organizations who work so hard to keep this place open for us.”