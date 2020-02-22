Learning about having an excellent marriage

Over the last several weeks, my husband and I have been taking an online course, “Strengthening Married Individuals” through the Wilmette Institute, an on-line Baha’i Faith-based learning center (www.wilmetteinstitute.org).
When we have mentioned this activity to people, they assume that our marriage is having trouble and that this is some form of counseling. In reality, we have discovered that marriage education is an excellent way to strengthen our marriage, and to learn how we can each become a better marriage partner to the other. It has been helping us to deepen our spirituality, thereby building a stronger foundation for our marriage. We studied this quotation:
“The true marriage of Bahá’ís is this, that husband and wife should be united both physically and spiritually, that they may ever improve the spiritual life of each other, and may enjoy everlasting unity….” (Baha’i Teachings)
The Baha’i Faith teaches that marriage is “as a fortress for well-being and salvation.” Like a fortress, a marriage must have a good foundation and strong walls able to protect the couple’s love, respect, and honor. The fortress must withstand the enemy forces pounding on the doors or sneaking in through hidden passageways. These enemy forces for many couples can take the form of over-work, television shows that disrespect marriage, social media, excessive time commitments, infidelity, and so on.
The marriage must be treated with protective loving-care, just like a garden that supplies the fortress and is planted in good soil and continually watered. The soil represents the love, friendship, and respect between the couple, while the watering is performed through their positive actions and behaviors. Actions and behaviors that align with God’s teachings help to keep the marriage strong and vibrant, while negative ones, if left untreated, will eventually lead to erosion.
For example, we studied about the importance of being kind to our marriage partner, which then will likely have our partner show kindness in return. On the other hand, if we act with selfishness or anger, then those negative attributes will most likely be mirrored back to us.
To maintain a healthy marriage, we learned that it’s important for us to each individually assess our own character strengths and growth opportunities and to account for our actions each day. Am I exemplifying the spiritual virtues, such as patience, courage, compassion, and thoughtfulness? Instead, am I allowing my attachment to the material world around me to negatively influence my thoughts and actions? Do I act selflessly and offer to help my partner, or do I put myself first? How could I have behaved differently that would have led to a more positive outcome? Through this assessment and ongoing accountability, we become more conscious of our own thoughts and actions and the impact they have on ourselves and others. We learned that we must be healthy and demonstrate self-respect as individuals to benefit our marriage and respect each other.
After all, Bahá’ís are taught that couples “should be profoundly aware of the sanctity of marriage and should strive to make their marriages an eternal bond of unity and harmony. This requires effort and sacrifice and wisdom and self-abnegation.” (Baha’i Teachings)
We learned that a strong marriage requires a support system. As we build a network of friends who believe in marriage, rely on prayers and encouragement from our spiritual community, and know that we can seek counseling if there is a reason, we don’t feel alone. We are amazed at seeing that there is a wealth of resources to learn from about how to be successful in marriage.
This reinforced our learning: “marriage can be a source of well-being, conveying a sense of security and spiritual happiness. However, it is not something that just happens. For marriage to become a haven of contentment it requires the cooperation of the marriage partners themselves, and the assistance of their families….”(Baha’i Teachings)
We know that our prayers together as a couple help keep us on track and connected to God and one another. Our marriage has taken a positive step forward. We are grateful to know that after 14 years of marriage we can still learn and grow together.