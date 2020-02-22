Learning about having an excellent marriage

The marriage must be treated with protective loving-care, just like a garden that supplies the fortress and is planted in good soil and continually watered. The soil represents the love, friendship, and respect between the couple, while the watering is performed through their positive actions and behaviors. Actions and behaviors that align with God’s teachings help to keep the marriage strong and vibrant, while negative ones, if left untreated, will eventually lead to erosion.

For example, we studied about the importance of being kind to our marriage partner, which then will likely have our partner show kindness in return. On the other hand, if we act with selfishness or anger, then those negative attributes will most likely be mirrored back to us.

To maintain a healthy marriage, we learned that it’s important for us to each individually assess our own character strengths and growth opportunities and to account for our actions each day. Am I exemplifying the spiritual virtues, such as patience, courage, compassion, and thoughtfulness? Instead, am I allowing my attachment to the material world around me to negatively influence my thoughts and actions? Do I act selflessly and offer to help my partner, or do I put myself first? How could I have behaved differently that would have led to a more positive outcome? Through this assessment and ongoing accountability, we become more conscious of our own thoughts and actions and the impact they have on ourselves and others. We learned that we must be healthy and demonstrate self-respect as individuals to benefit our marriage and respect each other.