Leaders of Helena's 2 colleges outline plans for coming year

The heads of Helena’s two colleges told a grassroots group of their plans for the coming year, touting programs, praising students, and, when asked, responded to a question from a lawmaker as to how the state could help colleges.

Sandra Bauman, dean and executive officer of Helena College and John Cech, president of Carroll College, spoke Thursday to Hometown Helena, offering details about their campuses.

Helena College, a two-year school, is part of the University of Montana system and offers degree and non-degree options and 25 academic programs, Bauman said, adding it has two campuses -- one on Roberts Street and the other that adjoins the Helena Regional Airport.

The college has 1,500 students taking academic courses and another 900 taking community education courses, she said, adding preliminary numbers say enrollment is up 3%, but could change.

Helena College also has 80 permanent and 80 temporary employees.

She said the college recently launched a banking fundamentals program in cooperation with Opportunity Bank because of a shortage of bank employees in Helena.

She said the new cosmetology program is one of the bigger initiatives for the college and officials hope to put construction projects associated with the class out for bid in a few months.

It will be the first public cosmetology program in the state.

She said enrollment in the aviation programs is way up.

Bauman said programs are doing well because of strong partnerships with some businesses in which students come to the college for half a day and then go to the job site.

She also mentioned the “1-2-Free” program in which high school students who want to take college classes get six credits for free and then pay $50 for each credit after. The $50 fee is half price.

Bauman said the college also takes steps to make sure the students are not taking a class just for the sake of college credit.

“We want meaningful value for them,” she said.

Cech said Carroll continues to work on its strategic initiative plan in which it outlines five goals focusing on enhancing lives and outcomes of students.

He said more than 80% of Carroll students who apply for medical school get accepted, compared to 41% nationwide.

Cech said Helena is a “magical” place for students and staff. He said there are 375 employees at Carroll who are dedicated to the private Catholic school’s hometown. He said there are officially 2,899 alumni living in Helena, but he believes there are many more than that. The college is planning a $3.5 million makeover to the coffee shop, C-Store and dining room.

Carroll now has 950 people living on campus, which is roughly the population of White Sulphur Springs. That represents a 20% increase of students living at Carroll.

He said “a number” of their parents have purchased real estate in Helena as well.

Cech said the freshman class represents 29 states and 20 countries.

“It brings a great melting pot here to Helena,” he said.

Cech said many of those who graduate remain in the Treasure State and 72% of graduates five years after graduating are working in Montana.

He also said Carroll has a “fantastic” relationship with Helena College, noting 62 students came to Carroll this year from Helena College to pursue a bachelor’s degree.

Rep. Mary Ann Dunwell, D-Helena, asked Bauman and Cech what the state Legislature could do to help their colleges.

“The thing you are all expecting me to say is money, and that is true,” Bauman said.

Bauman said it is hard to start new programs at the college because of costs.

Cech said Montana is one of the few states that does not offer a great deal of scholarships to students. He said he’d like to see the state increase that support and "humbly“ asked that it would include students who attend private colleges as well.

Cech also said the state pays for every junior who takes the ACT test. But students do not have to opt in on allowing their names to go to colleges. He said it would help, perhaps through legislative action, to take that option away so that colleges could reach out and let students know what is available.