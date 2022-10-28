Lead Montana Conference in Helena seeks to empower students

The state held its annual Jobs for Montana’s Graduates Lead Montana Conference in Helena, in the hopes of preparing students for the workforce.

“This annual conference brings together more than 200 students from over 20 schools across the state,” Montana Department of Labor & Industry Commissioner Laurie Esau said. “These students are the next generation of our Montana workforce, and JMG (Jobs for Montana's Graduates) helps empower them to achieve their highest potential.”

Schools from Montana participating in Tuesday's conference included Frenchtown, Plains, Whitehall, Whitefish, Cascade, Arlee, Hays Lodgepole, Helena and more.

“We’ve had JMG for a long time at Helena High,” said Helena High School teacher Samantha Humphrey. “It’s a really great experience.”

Sherry Winn spoke to the students and led them in developmental and physical activities centered on connection, leadership styles and communication. Winn is a championship basketball coach and two-time Olympian turned professional speaker since about 2015.

“The most important message I have is that to be a leader you have to be a life-long learner. It’s never-ending,” said Winn. “It’s something who even people who have been leading for 30 years continue that growth mindset and the willingness to be coached and to learn.”

Mike Jetty with the Office of Public Instruction Indian Education For All spoke to the students about how diverse leadership is and how it can take many forms. Jetty also provided a cultural overview of the American Indian Tribes that make up Montana.

Throughout the year, students participated in a logo contest. The first place winner of the contest, Plains High School, was announced at the conference on Tuesday. The second place winner was Whitehall High School and third was Hot Springs High School

Also announced were four selected JMG students’, Anna Williams (Scobey), Harley Edwards (Glasglow), Destiny Cheuvront (Plains) and Ava Metcalfe (Whitefish), submitted essays on leadership development that were picked by a committee as outstanding. These students have received an opportunity to attend the Jobs for America’s Graduates National Student Leadership Academy in Washington, D.C., in December.

“JMG is a Department of Labor & Industry program dedicated to teaching students the skills they need for college and career readiness,” wrote JMG in a press release. “This annual conference provides an opportunity for students to meet with public and private business leaders and expand their leadership skills … Students then bring the guidance and instruction they learned home with them to share with their local JMG chapter and school.”

In 1990, the Montana Legislature provided funding for JMG to start assisting students to stay in school, graduate and transition to whatever lies ahead - employment, post-secondary education, apprenticeships or the military.

Today, JMG’s mission is to prepare middle and high school students for workforce life by connecting them with local employers, teaching them professional skills and more.

According to JMG’s website, since its origins, JMG has impacted more than 25,000 Montana students. It’s in 50 educational facilities and serves around 1,100 youth per year on average. In 2020, JMG celebrated its 30th anniversary in Montana.