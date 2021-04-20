LDS church reveals location and rendering of Helena temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Tuesday revealed the location and a rendering of a new temple planned for the Helena area.

The single-story, approximately 10,000 square-foot temple with a single spire will be built on 4.8 acres at 1260 Otter Road just north of town. The temple will share the site with a new meetinghouse.

A groundbreaking date has not yet been set.

“We’re excited about this development,” said Bret Romney, stake president in Helena. “We’re just very pleased with the beauty of the rendering. We know it will enhance that site. We love that residential area and feel good about the neighborhood.”

Earlier this month, church officials announced that Helena is among 20 cities throughout the word that will receive a new temple.

This will be the second temple in Montana. The state's first was dedicated in November 1999 in Billings.