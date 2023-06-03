The Lewis and County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday warned residents of some flooding due to recent rains and urged people to be prepared.

The sheriff’s office said residents of Pele Park in the 2700 block of Wylie Drive in East Helena are reporting flooding in their area.

“If you have (been) flooded before, be cognizant of rising water and don’t wait to prepare,” Sheriff Leo Dutton said in a Facebook posting.

“Your public safety agencies are working to keep your communities safe, but we cannot do it alone, we count on you, the citizens, to do what you can to help,” Dutton said.

Helena police said they had not received any reports of flooding.

However, Tizer Botanic Gardens and Arboretum near Jefferson City in Jefferson County posted on Facebook that there was high water and asked for help.

The National Weather Service said Helena has received .98 inches of rain in the last 48 hours, as reported at Helena Regional Airport, said Ray Greely, NWS meteorologist.

Most Lewis and Clark locations are reporting one-half to 1 inch of rain, with the highest in Lewis and Clark County at 1.67 inches near Craig, he said.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue through the week. The latest rain was caused by a low-pressure system over the Great Basin from the east and southeast, Greely said.

Greely said he has not receive reports of flooding from Lewis and Clark County, but there have been reports of some flooding in Judith Basin and Fergus counties.