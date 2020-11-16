Lawsuit filed over Helena physician's unexplained absence

The lawsuit filed Friday alleges that no patients were consulted prior to Weiner's absence and that St. Peter's has failed to provide the name of a physician who will take over primary care for his patients. The suit cites St. Peter's patient guide, which "advocates for a patient's right to know who will be taking care of them when they receive medical care."

The suit alleges that as a result of Weiner's absence, patients have had to reschedule life-saving treatments or other critical appointments, and that every few visits patients are assigned new doctors who are unfamiliar with the care necessary for each individual patient. It alleges that Weiner's absence has resulted in gaps in patient care, inadequate care because the other doctors are unfamiliar with patient conditions, and stress and anxiety during what is already a stressful time in patients' lives.

The suit accuses St. Peter's of negligent interference with physician-patient relationships, tortious interference with physician-patient relationships, intentional interference with prospective physician-patient relationships, bad faith dealings with patients and negligent infliction of emotional distress on patients.