Lawsuit challenges trail use restrictions in Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest

Two nonprofit organizations advocating for motorized access to public land have filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging the U.S. Forest Service’s Travel Management Plan, which they said restricts such usage in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.

The Capital Trail Vehicle Riders Association and Citizens for Balanced Use filed the lawsuit Friday in the Helena division of U.S. District Court. Also named as plaintiffs are three members of the public: Ken Salo, Jody Loomis and Patricia Daugaard.

The plaintiffs say the travel plan has cut access to existing roads and routes in the forest by 45%, and they challenge the Forest Service's decision to close 144 miles of roads in the forest. The plaintiffs, represented by attorney James E. Brown, want the road and trail closures set aside and want their attorney fees paid for by the defendant.

A spokeswoman for the Helena Ranger District said Monday staff is reviewing the filing.

“We’re not at liberty to talk about the specific litigation; however, we welcome anyone interested to review the Divide Travel Plan decision, analyses, and associated maps, which are all found on our website,” she said.

Kerry White, executive director of Citizens for Balanced Use, said in a news release the Forest Service violated the National Environmental Policy Act in closing entire areas to motorized use in the Travel Plan and then further designated more areas of Recommended Wilderness in the 2021 Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Management Plan revision.

White called it “a predetermined agenda to cut off public access to large swaths of the National Forest without proper analysis and without meeting the requirements of law to ensure continued multiple use of the forest.”

The plaintiffs said access was cut at a time when public interest in outdoor recreation is exploding. Both groups said they are stewards of the land and do projects that protect public access and use of public land. The three individual plaintiffs are group members who recreate in the 2.8 million-acre forest.

The Helena National Forest Travel Management Plan Record of Decision was signed on March 1, 2016. Bill Avey, who was forest supervisor in 2016, said the decisions were based on the best science available, “and they provide the widest variety of recreation opportunity within the constraints of the resources and the laws which apply to their management.”

The plaintiffs said the plan severely limited the number of forest roads and trails that remain open to motorized use and that non-designated routes, including many that have been open to motorized travel for decades, are now off-limits to the public.

The lawsuit has seven claims for relief that include inadequate analysis of cumulative impacts under the National Environmental Policy Act, failing to complete site-specific road and trail analysis as required, and the Forest Service decision was arbitrary and capricious in closing Sweeney Creek year-round to motorized use by not providing the public with an opportunity to comment on the closure during the scoping and comment period.

Doug Abelin, representing CTVA, said the Forest Service did not consider the needs of the handicapped, disabled and elderly. He also said the Forest Service has recognized that most visitors use motor vehicles to access the forest.

“Yet, here we are having to challenge a Forest Service decision that flies in the face of the agency’s own findings,” he said.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

