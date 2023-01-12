Lawmakers hear first bill on how to spend surplus

As Montana legislators start the only task they’re constitutionally obligated to complete — pass a balanced budget — this session they’re navigating uncharted waters.

“It's just unusual times,” said House Appropriations chair Llew Jones, a Republican from Conrad, in a meeting last week.

That might be an understatement. Among other factors, higher incomes fueled by federal pandemic-tied infusions into the economy created an estimated $2.4 billion surplus. That needs to be spent, though where is a matter of some debate; and saved, though how much is also a point of contention.

And even as lawmakers deal with the buzz of an economic excess, they’re also preparing for what most expect to be a possible recession within the next year. That could emerge as a hangover triggered by high inflation combined with slowing growth, rising interest rates and any number of other factors from supply chain issues to the war in Ukraine.

“I don't want to use the word unprecedented a lot, but we certainly have some unprecedented things happening,” said Gov. Greg Gianforte’s budget director Ryan Osmundson in a hearing last week.

A point of division is opening in the first two weeks of the legislative session over how much and how to direct some of the surplus back to Montanans. The governor's office has their own ideas, and so does Rep. Bill Mercer, a Billings Republican who has a bill to create income and property tax rebates, though the same way as the governor.

Mercer’s proposal, House Bill 192, would spend $1 billion of surplus. It would spend up to $650 million in the form of income tax rebates equal to a portion of what a Montana resident owed for 2021. Those payments would be capped at $1,250 for individuals or $2,500 for married people filing jointly.

Another $250 million would be similarly distributed to property owners, capped at a maximum of $1,000 to offset what they owed in taxes for 2021 and 2022 combined. It would apply to a single primary residences only.

The last $100 million in the bill would go toward paying down Montana’s general obligation debts. Mercer told the House Appropriations Committee on Jan. 12 that debt rests at about $118 million currently, so it wouldn’t pay off the entire obligation.

Addressing the budget committee, Mercer described the surplus as an “over-collection” that the state has a duty to return to the state taxpayers who helped create it during the past two years.

“We left here in 2021 with what we thought was a responsible budget,” Mercer said. “We thought we fully funded state government. We generated a surplus of $2.4 billion and now we have to decide what to do with it. And I think to say we’re going to give $900 million of that back is a reasonable apportionment, based on who paid in.”

Asked about Mercer's proposal Thursday, Gianforte said he believes he and the Legislature will be able to find middle ground. Gianforte has said he also wants to create $1 billion in tax relief, with $1,000 property tax rebates in each of the next two years and a $1,200 child tax credit for families earning less than $50,000 with children under the age of 6. Instead of an income tax rebate, he's proposing to reduce the tax level for taxable income over $19,800 to 5.9% from the current 6.7%. He also wants to increase the earned income tax credit. And his plan for the debt is to eliminate all state bonded debt.

"We proposed $1 billion in tax relief for Montanans, permanent income tax reduction and $2,000 in property tax relief to every Montana resident who owns a home here in the state," Gianforte said during a press conference. "We’ll continue to work with the Legislature. I’m sure we’ll come to a resolution, but we agree that we should give a good portion of the surplus back to Montanans."

The Department of Revenue estimated the Mercer proposal would give checks to 460,000 Montanans who submitted income tax returns, averaging a bit over $1,000 per payment. An estimated 290,000 households would get property tax rebates, averaging about $930 per payment. Representatives testifying for the department didn’t know the number of people who wouldn’t qualify.

Mercer's bill was supported by the AARP and was opposed by Montana Women Vote and the Montana Budget and Policy Center. Lobbyists for both of the latter groups argued it failed to target low-income Montanans.

Rep. Mary Caferro, D-Helena, pushed back against Mercer’s assertion that Montanans “over-paid,” suggesting instead that the state under-paid for services it owes its citizens. She cited widespread closures of nursing homes in recent years and noted that some residents, like those suffering from Alzheimer’s, may have paid income taxes previously but not in the years that Mercer’s bill applies to.

Eleven facilities around the state have closed since the last session, with many providers saying the state-set rate they were paid by Medicaid was not enough to cover their costs. In the state budget bill, lawmakers will have to decide how much to increase the rates paid to several different types of Medicaid providers across Montana, and some have already said the increase proposed by Gianforte doesn't come close enough to meeting what a study during the interim recommended.

“I believe that we should support people so that they have the freedom to stay in their own communities and age,” Caferro said. “So your bill targets taxpayers who currently have tax liabilities and I’m going to talk about people who paid into the system forever, and now need help. … To say that we left here with a responsible budget, clearly we didn’t, when we have nursing homes closing down around the whole state.”

Mercer responded that he wasn’t proposing to spend the entire surplus on rebates to taxpayers, but said he was open to the idea of expanding the definition of a “taxpayer” in his bill.

The House Appropriations Committee did not take immediate action on the bill.