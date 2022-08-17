Laurel boy drowns in Canyon Ferry Reservoir outside Helena

A 14-year-old boy from Laurel was pronounced dead Tuesday after drowning Monday in Canyon Ferry Reservoir about 20 miles east of Helena, officials said.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the Lewis and Clark Picnic Area on the northwest side of the reservoir just before 5 p.m. on Monday for a report of a drowning, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton said.

Dutton said 14-year-old Kayden Bitter was playing in the water while his relatives were preparing a meal, and they later noticed the boy floating about 10 feet from shore. Dutton said the boy might have suffered a medical issue that led to the drowning, and he was not wearing a life jacket at the time.

The boy’s relatives immediately brought him back to shore and started CPR, Dutton said. A deputy later took over CPR, and he had a pulse when an ambulance arrived.

Dutton said the boy was transported to St. Peter’s Health in Helena and then a hospital in Missoula, where he later died.

Investigators and doctors found no signs of trauma or foul play, he said, and the boy’s death certificate lists his manner and cause of death as accidental drowning.

“Even on hot days, things can take a turn for the worst when you don’t expect them,” Dutton said.