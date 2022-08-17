 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert top story

Laurel boy drowns in Canyon Ferry Reservoir outside Helena

  • 0

A 14-year-old boy from Laurel was pronounced dead Tuesday after drowning Monday in Canyon Ferry Reservoir about 20 miles east of Helena, officials said.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the Lewis and Clark Picnic Area on the northwest side of the reservoir just before 5 p.m. on Monday for a report of a drowning, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton said.

Dutton said 14-year-old Kayden Bitter was playing in the water while his relatives were preparing a meal, and they later noticed the boy floating about 10 feet from shore. Dutton said the boy might have suffered a medical issue that led to the drowning, and he was not wearing a life jacket at the time.

The boy’s relatives immediately brought him back to shore and started CPR, Dutton said. A deputy later took over CPR, and he had a pulse when an ambulance arrived.

People are also reading…

Dutton said the boy was transported to St. Peter’s Health in Helena and then a hospital in Missoula, where he later died.

Investigators and doctors found no signs of trauma or foul play, he said, and the boy’s death certificate lists his manner and cause of death as accidental drowning.

“Even on hot days, things can take a turn for the worst when you don’t expect them,” Dutton said.

Editor Jesse Chaney can be reached at 406-447-4074, or find him on Twitter: @IR_JesseChaney. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
14
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Toddler drowns at Helena Valley day care

Toddler drowns at Helena Valley day care

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more children ages 1-4 die from drowning than any other cause of death except birth defects throughout the United States.

Watch Now: Related Video

Covid-19 pandemic in China: Tourists trapped in sudden lockdown

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News