Latter Day Saints church to open a temple in Helena

Helena is among the 20 cities throughout the world that will receive a new temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, officials announced Sunday at the church’s general conference.
Montana is home to more than 50,000 Latter-day Saints and nearly 125 congregations. The Helena Montana Temple will be the second temple in the state. The first is in Billings, which was dedicated in November 1999, the church noted on its website.
The announcement was made by church President Russell M. Nelson. Temples were also announced regionally for Casper, Wyoming; Burley, Idaho; Grand Junction, Colorado and Eugene, Oregon.
“We want to bring the House of the Lord even closer to our members, that they may have the sacred privilege of attending the temple as often as their circumstances allow,” he said.
“Temples are a vital part of the restoration of the Gospel of Jesus Christ in its fullness," he said. "Ordinances of the temple fill our lives with power and strength available in no other way. We thank God for those blessings.”
A church spokesman said there was little information beyond Sunday's announcement, such as the location and cost of the church. He said they would release more details when that information becomes available.
This is the second-highest number of temples announced at one time in the history of the church. At the 1998 general conference, former Church President Gordon B. Hinckley announced plans to build as many as 32 new temples, but did not list locations.
Nelson has now announced 69 new temples in the three years he has served as church president. The church now has 251 temples announced, under construction or operating, the church said on its website.
There are already regular meeting houses for the Latter-day Saints in Helena. The church’s website notes that temples are special places of worship, "where members learn more about the gospel of Jesus Christ and participate in sacred ceremonies. Temples are not open on the Sabbath, so that members may attend their local congregations.”
In regards to its Casper, Wyoming temple, the church notes one in every nine residents of Wyoming, or about 68,000 people, claim membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This will be the state’s second temple. The Star Valley Wyoming Temple was dedicated in 2016.
Other temples are: Oslo, Norway; Brussels, Belgium; Vienna, Austria; Kumasi, Ghana; Beira, Mozambique; Cape Town, South Africa; Singapore, Republic of Singapore; Belo Horizonte, Brazil and Cali, Colombia.
Also announced to get temples are: Querétaro, México; Torreón, México; Farmington, New Mexico; Elko, Nevada; Yorba Linda, California and Smithfield, Utah.
