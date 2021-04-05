Latter Day Saints church to open a temple in Helena

Helena is among the 20 cities throughout the world that will receive a new temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, officials announced Sunday at the church’s general conference.

Montana is home to more than 50,000 Latter-day Saints and nearly 125 congregations. The Helena Montana Temple will be the second temple in the state. The first is in Billings, which was dedicated in November 1999, the church noted on its website.

The announcement was made by church President Russell M. Nelson. Temples were also announced regionally for Casper, Wyoming; Burley, Idaho; Grand Junction, Colorado and Eugene, Oregon.

“We want to bring the House of the Lord even closer to our members, that they may have the sacred privilege of attending the temple as often as their circumstances allow,” he said.

“Temples are a vital part of the restoration of the Gospel of Jesus Christ in its fullness," he said. "Ordinances of the temple fill our lives with power and strength available in no other way. We thank God for those blessings.”

A church spokesman said there was little information beyond Sunday's announcement, such as the location and cost of the church. He said they would release more details when that information becomes available.