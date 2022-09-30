Latest drowning was one of several at popular Spring Meadow Lake State Park

In 2021, Spring Meadow Lake State Park was the state’s fourth most-popular park, hosting 254,141 visitors and ranking behind Cooney Reservoir, Flathead Lake and Giant Springs respectively.

Online, the 61-acre getaway is touted as an urban day-use park and a “popular spot for family afternoons of swimming, sunbathing, fishing, birdwatching, and having fun.”

On Wednesday it was the site of a drowning, when 29-year-old Kyle Verley went underwater after apparently getting stuck in mud as he carried a toddler on his shoulders.

Verley, according to reports, was fully clothed and not wearing a lifejacket. The toddler, who had been thrashing, had been pulled from Verley.

It’s one of several drowning deaths at the park in the past 20 years, according to a review of the Independent Record’s archives. A 9-year-old girl fell through the ice and drowned in 2003, a 6-year-old boy drowned in 2012 and a 7-year-old boy drowned in 2017.

Visitors at the park are warned by signs there are no lifeguards on duty and that they are swimming at their own risk.

Starting in 2018, loaner lifejackets have been made available at the park. The first batch was donated by Lewis and Clark County Search and Rescue, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and local businesses.

In 2021, the Department of Public Health and Human Services launched a collaboration with FWP for a “Kids Don’t Float" program by donating more than 300 life jackets for state parks.

Hope Stockwell, administrator of the parks and outdoor recreation division for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said Friday the department was “saddened by this tragedy and our thoughts and prayers are with the family and all affected.”

She said people want to recreate and enjoy Montana’s natural resources, but the parks department has used signs to emphasize that lifeguards are not on duty and swimming comes with risk.

She said any change in policy would have to come from the state parks and recreation board.

She said in 2021 there were two drownings at other state parks: Tongue River and Flathead Lake.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton said while there are groups that offer free use of life jackets, people need to realize the danger of any body of water, including Spring Meadow.

“The lake is such dimensions that it would be difficult to have lifeguards watch all areas. The cost involved would be prohibitive,” he said.

“We realize there have been many deaths at that lake, all of the seasons,” he said. “It’s very close to town and people often do not expect trouble.

“In my time here, we have not pulled a drowning victim out of that lake that had a life jacket on,” Dutton said.