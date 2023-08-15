Nearly 30 people have been displaced following a late-night fire at a building in downtown Helena, fire officials said Tuesday.

The Helena Fire Department received a report about 9:50 p.m. Monday of a fire at 415 N. Last Chance Gulch, fire Chief Jon Campbell said.

Crews reported smoke permeating throughout the four-story building with concentrations on the second and third floors on the south side of the structure, he said in an email.

Several residents were evacuated by fire crews, and property management estimates 30 residents are displaced with areas of the building sustaining a mix of fire, smoke and water damage, Campbell said, adding the Red Cross is working to address residents’ needs.

The fire was declared under control by 11:30 p.m. The fire department’s fire marshal is working through the preliminary stages of investigating the fire's origin and cause, and he will continue to be assisted by the Helena Interagency Fire Investigation Team, Campbell said

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. No injuries have been reported at the time of this release, he said.

The fire call was to the Iron Front Hotel building. A sign on the entry door early Tuesday said the building was closed due to fire and no one was allowed to enter. A single strand of yellow fire line tape hung by the door. There were no visible signs of fire damage on the building's facade. It is in the same block as the General Mercantile building.

The Iron Front Hotel was built in 1888 and designed by Helena architects Heinlein and Matthias. It was formerly known as the Windsor House and house a fourth-story ballroom with an oak floor, according to a plaque on the front of the building. In 1889, House Republicans from the state's first Legislature caucused in the hotel's meeting rooms.

It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Helena Fire Department received mutual aid from West Valley, Montana City, East Valley and Veterans’ Affairs fire service organizations, as well as St. Peter’s Ambulance and the Helena Police Department.

The Helena Fire Department will have a presence in the area into the morning hours and likely in the coming days assisting with residents’ needs and doing the fire investigation, Campbell said.

