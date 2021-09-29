 Skip to main content
Late-night fire displaces about 20 Helena apartment building residents
Late-night fire displaces about 20 Helena apartment building residents

Helena Fire Department stock

Helena firefighters responded late Tuesday to a house fire.

Nearly 20 people were displaced after a late-night fire in an apartment of a 13-unit building, officials said.

Firefighters responded to a call about 11 p.m. Tuesday of a fire at 1008 11th Ave. and found one of the units on fire, Assistant Fire Chief Jon Campbell of the Helena Fire Department said. The unit was involved in fire extending from the first story up the front of the building.

Two occupants were rescued from the second story and transported by emergency crews, he said.

The displaced residents were being helped by the American Red Cross, Campbell said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Helena Interagency Fire Investigation Team.

Mutual aid response included Fort Harrison, Montana City and West Valley fire departments as well as St. Peter’s EMS, Helena Police Department and Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office.  

