Late filings come in for Helena, East Helena elections

Monday saw a flurry of last-minute filings for municipal elections in Helena and East Helena just ahead of the 5 p.m. deadline.
Sonda Gaub, a former substitute teacher at Broadwater Elementary School who now runs a tutoring business called Learning Dynamics, filed as a candidate for Helena mayor Monday afternoon.
Gaub is the only opponent to incumbent Mayor Wilmot Collins, who announced his bid for reelection days before filing opened.
Collins, a Liberian refugee and military veteran who escaped a civil war, was elected mayor in 2017, making him the first Black mayor of any Montana city since statehood.
He also ran for U.S. Senate as a Democrat in 2020 but dropped out before the primary election.
"I made the decision to run for reelection because I feel we still have work to do," Collins said in an interview Monday evening. "I'm looking forward to the challenge."
In an announcement sent via email, Collins touted his handling of the city's response to COVID-19, committing to 100% clean energy for local ratepayers, and what he called a revitalization of tourism and travel in Helena.
Gaub said in a phone interview late Monday evening that she is "a little shocked at what I've just done."
She said somebody needed to step up.
"I've been flabbergasted at how our city has been run and that no one stepped up," she said. "I was seriously shocked that it was the final day (of the filing period) and no one was running against our mayor."
Gaub declined to answer questions about her platform for the time being.
City Commissioners Andres Haladay and Heather O'Loughlin did not file for reelection. Their terms expire at year's end.
Four candidates have filed for the two open seats: Helena Citizens' Councilman Steve Allen, former President of the Montana Federation of Public Employees Eric Feaver, former interim City Manager Melinda Reed and former Helena Police Chief Troy McGee.
Lewis and Clark County Elections Supervisor Audrey McCue confirmed that the number of candidates in all the municipal elections this year will not necessitate a primary election.
East Helena
In East Helena, three East Helena City Council members are running unopposed for reelection. Both Judy Leland and Don Dahl are up for another four-year term. Wesley Feist is seeking election to the remaining two years left on the term he was appointed to fill following the resignation of Joy Bowen from the governing body in July.
Three candidates have filed for the East Helena mayor race. Sitting East Helena City Councilman Kelly Harris and resident Lori Erickson will square off against incumbent James Schell.