Late filings come in for Helena, East Helena elections

"I've been flabbergasted at how our city has been run and that no one stepped up," she said. "I was seriously shocked that it was the final day (of the filing period) and no one was running against our mayor."

Gaub declined to answer questions about her platform for the time being.

City Commissioners Andres Haladay and Heather O'Loughlin did not file for reelection. Their terms expire at year's end.

Four candidates have filed for the two open seats: Helena Citizens' Councilman Steve Allen, former President of the Montana Federation of Public Employees Eric Feaver, former interim City Manager Melinda Reed and former Helena Police Chief Troy McGee.

Lewis and Clark County Elections Supervisor Audrey McCue confirmed that the number of candidates in all the municipal elections this year will not necessitate a primary election.

East Helena

In East Helena, three East Helena City Council members are running unopposed for reelection. Both Judy Leland and Don Dahl are up for another four-year term. Wesley Feist is seeking election to the remaining two years left on the term he was appointed to fill following the resignation of Joy Bowen from the governing body in July.