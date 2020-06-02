Last Chance Stampede and Fair canceled due to COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lewis and Clark County announced Tuesday that the Last Chance Stampede and Fair has been canceled due to concerns over COVID-19.

"It is with great sadness Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds announces the cancellation of the 2020 Last Chance Stampede and Fair due to the COVID-19 pandemic," the county said in a news release. "The Stampede and Fair is Helena’s largest community event and has been a staple in our community for 60 years. The decision did not come lightly and was made with consideration for all of our community, exhibitors, food vendors and staff involved; their health and safety is our primary concern."

Montana moved into Phase II of reopening Monday which includes restriction on crowd size of 50 people unless social distancing can be maintained. Unless Phase III was in place by the time of the fair, county officials say that it would not be possible to sell the quantity of rodeo and concert tickets necessary to be fiscally responsible.

Refunds are available for the Cole Swindell concert until June 30. The fairgrounds is trying to book him for 2021 and say that once confirmed, 2020 tickets will be honored.

The fairgrounds is still looking at options for the carnival and the annual ranch rodeo.