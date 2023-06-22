Last Chance Splash is open for the season, including on the weekends, following an emergency infusion of American Rescue Plan Act dollars from the Helena City Commission.

The pool, at 1203 Last Chance Gulch, is open now through Aug. 18.

Admission for Helena residents ages 0-3 is free, 4-13 is $4, 14-64 is $5 and 65 or older is $4. Admission for non-residents ages 0-3 is free, 4-13 is $5, 14-64 is $6 and 65 or older is $5.

The lazy river opens for adult water walking only Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

The water park, with its slides, lazy river, zero-depth pool and splash deck, is open for all Monday through Friday from 12:15-7 p.m.

The 50-meter pool and diving tank open Monday through Friday from 1-7 p.m.

Lap swim will be available Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The water park, diving tank, 50-meter pool and lap swim pool will be open on the weekends from 1-5 p.m.

The pool was facing a more than $100,000 increase in operating expenses from previous years and carried an about $80,000 overrun from last season's operations.

As previously reported in the Independent Record, city staff and City Manager Tim Burton proposed severely cutting back the hours of operation at the pool to further offset the high operational costs.

By opening an hour later, closing an hour sooner and closing during the weekends, the city anticipated saving about $80,000 on operations. Including those savings, the city still expects operational costs to increase by $120,000.

The city commission approved the spending of ARPA funds on the pool to maintain hours and staffing levels.

"I would prefer not to use ARPA for this, however, if we are unable to find savings other places to adjust for this year, if that is our only hope, then I would support that," City Commissioner Melinda Reed said during a May 7 administration meeting.