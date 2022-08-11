Last Chance Public Radio Block Party to raise money for recording studio at Holter

Urban legend has it – that two lovers of Public Radio hiked a portable transmitter to the top of Mount Helena in 1984 and began beaming rebroadcasts of Montana Public Radio into Helena for the very first time.

Since that auspicious day, more transmitters were added – so that Helena is one of the rare communities in the country that gets broadcasts from three different public radio stations – Montana Public Radio’s KUFM in Missoula, Yellowstone Public Radio KEMC in Billings and Bozeman’s alternative public radio station KGLT.

The result is a whole lot of listening choices for all sorts of tastes in music, news, public affairs, plus an array of shows on arts, culture, food, science, technology, business, literature, media, storytelling and kids programming.

Another LCPR milestone is on the horizon – a community recording and podcast studio – and Helena folks can help make it happen.

Coming up 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, is the Last Chance Public Radio Block Party at Blackfoot River Brewing, 66 S. Park Ave.

Hosted by Friends of KGLT and Blackfoot River Brewing Company, the block party will be LCPR’s first live fundraiser since COVID-19 hit.

It will help LCPR and the Holter Museum of Art launch their very own fully equipped recording studio, which they plan to house at the Holter, pending final board approval.

Coming over for the block party are several carloads of DJs from KGLT to help celebrate.

Ellen King-Rodgers, president of Friends of KGLT and the former station manager, cooked up the block party with some DJs and the help of Bethany Flint, Blackfoot co-managing partner.

Flint and King-Rodgers are envisioning a street party with music by classic rock band, The Stand-Ins, food by SouthPaw Street, Taste Food Truck and Brooklyn Pizza plus plenty of Blackfoot craft beer on tap.

“The DJs – prior to COVID, would all hop in cars and barrel on down there and see everybody, and the DJs would meet the listeners, King-Rodgers said. “Everybody would have such a good time together that nobody wanted to go home.

“This year we talked about doing something – it would be fun to have a celebration because we all haven’t been celebrating for a long time.”

All the money raised at the benefit will go to the broadcast studio and LCPR, she said.

Since KGLT and the other stations do “noncommercial educational radio,” they rely on supporters like LCPR, listeners and underwriters for financial support as well as grants.

“Coming to Helena has always been a warm, and receptive and happy experience for all of us,” King-Rodgers said. “Last Chance Public Radio is a good bunch of people. Helena is super-duper fortunate” to have broadcasts from three different stations.”

The new recording studio could be up and running by sometime this fall, said Jules Schoebel, LCPR vice-president and the Holter Museum’s events/volunteer coordinator and store manager.

She and others on the LCPR board began researching the equipment they’d need about five years ago, but COVID derailed their plans.

“We reached out to all three public radio stations,” said LCPR president Paul Driscoll, “and we have really good buy-in.”

Now their plans are back on track. Schoebel and Driscoll would like to order the equipment this month and estimate the cost at about $23,000.

They envision creating a fully equipped and functional recording studio that will be ideal for recording musicians, podcasts, interviews and “Live from the Holter” events, including artist talks and performances, she said.

Plus, the equipment will be portable, so it can be rented out to local nonprofits, which opens up a lot more creative options for podcasts and live recordings.

“We’re getting a lot of excitement about this,” Schoebel said. They will be able to share podcast and program recordings with public radio stations, but also air them online.

“I would love to be doing live streaming sometime in the future.” “It’s a perfect little marriage,” she added, between LCPR and the Holter.

“I think it’s a great deal. I think we’re going to do it,” said Holter executive director Chris Riccardo, although he cautioned it still needs official approval from the Holter board.

“I think it’s going to be a great addition. I think it’s a real working partnership.

“I believe strongly in it. It’s a win-win for all of us.”

For more information on the block party, visit Facebook@KGLTBozeman and to help with the studio, contact admin@lastchanceradio.org.

For more information about the Holter Museum of Art, visit https://holtermuseum.org/.