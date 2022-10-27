Last Chance New Play Fest showcases 11 new plays

What does an artist do when her inspiration and creative passion disappear without warning?

Find out in “Tango with Torment,” a new one-act Short Cut play that’s part of this year’s Last Chance New Play Fest.

Eleven new, original productions will premiere at the festival by the Experimental Theatre Cooperative that runs 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, through Sunday, Nov. 13, at Helena Avenue Theatre.

It’s an annual grassroots event, launched in 2015, that celebrates the works of local and regional playwrights. “We’re the longest continuous running (play) festival in the whole state,” said executive director Rebecca Ryland.

Now in its ninth year, one of the favorite features of the New Play Fest is the Montana Short Cuts, a series of 10-minute plays all written on the same theme.

This year’s theme is Altered State.

Each playwright has their own creative take on the topic.

“Tango with Torment,” written by new playwright Lily Hoelscher, a theater major at Carroll College, focuses “on an altered state of self.”

“What happens to an artist when something big happens?,” said Hoelscher. “Where does our creative fire come from? It’s an allegorical play about the struggles of an artist when a tragedy happens.”

Others saw Altered State as a spark for comedy.

“Bobby & Dale,” written and directed by Bruce Hall, is described as Bewitched: Spook House Shenanigans Baffle Bewildered Couple.

While Rebecca Ryland ‘s comedy “Beautiful Day,” has the tagline, Oh Roe is Me! “It takes place after a protest right after Roe was overturned by the Supreme Court.

Ross Peter Nelson’s “Sweet Dreams,” “is a comedy about a future … where potential screen writers don’t write scripts,” said Nelson. “They go in and are connected up to an AI that harvests their dreams.”

An oddly cheerful deposed King Lear is wandering the heath in Steve Palmer’s comedy, “Somewhere Before Act V.” Lear’s typically joyous fool is down in the dumps. Palmer likes to call this comedic take, “King Lear the Day After.”

The synopsis for Barry Stambaugh’s drama, “Pantomime,” reads – Row row row your boat through dementia. Merrily dunk dunk your Oreo in the milky way.

In Chantal Marie’s “Fanny the Fox,” a veterinarian and vet assistant are tested when a client shows up with an unusual case.

Two other projects join the Short Cuts. The first is a full-length comedy, “Charlotte,” by Ryland pitting senility, prejudice, and sex against a case of stolen diamonds. “It’s inspired by real events you can hardly believe are true,” said Ryland, “which goes to show truth is stranger than fiction.”

The other project, Indy One-Acts, includes three short works:

“The Rodeo Clown” (Steve Palmer, 30 min) – One man recounts his road to becoming a rodeo performer;

“Invisible Web” (Elucidance, 30 min) – An experimental combination of dance and improv addressing our connections to one another; and

“The Beepis Show” (various, 15 min) – Short travel and observation videos.

Hoelscher said that having her play accepted has been “a great affirming experience that I can write scripts.”

Some earlier writing efforts hadn’t gone well, and she’d never finished the scripts.

“I learned a lot about my writing style,” she said, and began thinking about what she as an actor would want to see in a script.

“It’s been a huge expansion of my own creative journey as an artist. It was an affirmation that this is something I do want to continue doing.

“I just feel extremely blessed to be here at this point,” she said.

And it’s playwrights like her that are one reason the new play fest was created in the first place.

But it’s also a chance to see new works by veteran actors and playwrights such as Bruce Hall, who joins the fest this year as writer and director of “Bobby & Dale.”

Hall started his acting career decades ago at Helena’s old Brewery Theater and went on to found the Brewery Follies, was artistic director of the Virginia City Players and composed and directed for Broadway and Off-Broadway.

The Play Fest has had to overcome plenty of challenges over the past few years – from dragging its theater equipment to various venues to set up to riding out the pandemic.

This year, Ryland’s play, “Charlotte,” lost three of its eight actors in recent weeks, but the play rebounded with Ryland stepping in to take a major role and the recruitment of a talented local actress, Rayna Cozzens.

“She’s marvelous,” said Ryland, adding that Cozzens studied acting at Montana State University, where she appeared in two plays. “She’s great!”

The festival, although still recovering from pandemic setbacks, has much to celebrate.

“We thought that last year’s Short Cut plays were the best quality they’ve ever been,” said Palmer, who is an associate producer of the festival along with Nelson. Ryland is its executive producer.

“We’ve been getting more and more submissions – almost twice as many as what was needed,” he added.

They’ve also had more directors step up than in previous years.

One reason people should see it, said Ross, is “there’s always something new. It’s not like you’re seeing the greatest hits of the last 400 years of theater – It’s what’s happening right now.”

Tickets for individual performances are $18 (adult) or $15 (student/senior) and are available at the door or online. $30 Fest passes, which admit holders to any performance throughout the Fest, are also available. Tickets for the fest can be purchased online at https://buytickets.at/lcnpf. Performances are at the Helena Avenue Theatre, 1319 Helena Ave.

The fest is sponsored in part by a grant from the Montana Arts Council. Other sponsors include Mountain View Meadows, NorthWestern Energy and Opportunity Bank of Montana.

A list of all the projects, writers, and actors, along with the full schedule is at http://www.experimentaltheatrecoop.org/2022 or in the Fest Guide, available at the Fire Tower Coffee House.

Follow the Fest on Facebook atwww.facebook.com/helenaFringe.

For more information, visit ETC’s website at www.ExperimentalTheatreCoop.org.