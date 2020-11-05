Last Chance New Play Fest goes virtual

What happens when revolutionaries Che Guevara and Maximilien Robespierre are reincarnated as cats and try to persuade their human to start a revolution?
Tune in and watch “How to Poison the President,” an original new comic play debuting at the Seventh Annual Last Chance New Play Fest, Nov. 12-Nov. 30.
This year, viewers can also catch a one-act play, “Scene Change,” about a stage tech suddenly thrust into the spotlight, and also seven Short Cuts, original 10-minute plays on the theme Gender Bender.
All of the plays showcased are new, original works written by Montana and regional playwrights.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, the Play Fest will only be available online.
Although viewers may lose that special spark of excitement of live theater this year, they gain the pleasure of enjoying local theater from the comfort of their living room couch.
You’ll also get a sneak peak of Helena’s newest theater space -- Helena Avenue Theatre, where this year’s fest was recorded.
This year’s Short Cuts include -- ”Not Your Average Jo,” a parody on the All American Girls Professional Baseball League’s rules on gender; “R&J”, a short about Shakespeare competitor Ben Johnson’s attempts to derail a Shakespeare production; and “Soul Love,” a short drama about how a mother’s prayers for her transexual child stir something long repressed in a Catholic priest.
Other shorts are “The Ballad of Calamity Jane,” portraying when Jane falls for Wild Bill; “Body Paint,” featuring an absurd, but insightful three-gender collision; “The Big Oh,” about a cross-dresser surprise; and “Non-binary Bylli,” about Bylli who just wants to ride on the carousel and not be judged.
Short Cuts has proven to be popular over the years with audiences and playwrights alike.
The short plays typically vary from hilarious to thought-provoking to downright puzzling.
When the Experimental Theatre Cooperative first launched the Play Fest In 2015, it started out as a Fringe Festival, with plays offered at several downtown venues.
The past two years, it’s home base has been Free Ceramics. This year it was all set to launch at a new home, the HAT, when the pandemic hit.
For a while, executive producer Rebecca Ryland and associate producers Steve Palmer and Ross Peter Nelson contemplated canceling the Fest but forged ahead, despite the challenges. “We had a fun theme and we had lots of submissions on the theme that were worth putting up,” said Nelson.
“Nowadays you don’t need a fancy camera” to go virtual,” said Nelson. “It’s one guy with two cell phones” and he just happens to be the cell phone maestro -- learning as he goes. He’s definitely discovering some of the technical limitations of the equipment.
He’s looking forward to broadcasting his political satire, “How to Poison the President.”
Writing the play “started out as political catharsis for me,” he said, but he wanted it to be more than that, so the play would still have a life several years from now.
His cat protagonists “end up being small philosophers,” who quote from Emmanuel Kant and other luminaries while trying to convince their human, Phoebe, why revolution is necessary.
Ryland, a longtime playwright and director who founded ETC, wrote a Short Cut, “Body Paint,” and is directing three of the Short Cuts this year.
In her piece, she took the words Gender Bender literally, and brought three different genders together -- a gay male, a straight male and the third who was assigned male at birth but dresses as a woman -- and has them physically collide and then address their own personal issues.
She’s excited that this year’s festival drew Idaho playwright Allison Fradkin, to submit a short, “Not Your Average Jo,” which she called “a beautiful piece.”
Palmer, who is directing four Short Cuts said “they’ve all been pretty intensely meaningful. I’m quite surprised. They’re all very idea-oriented.”
He hopes people tune in and give the plays a chance.
“These plays I’ve been directing are marvelously complex,” requiring “a great deal of dedication, work and study, he said. “These are written in our own backyard but they are very challenging for anyone to perform.
“Hopefully, we do a good enough job (despite COVID challenges) that people are entertained by the ideas and the concepts.
“It was a courageous idea to not lay down and play dead,” he said of forging ahead with the festival, and he praises Ryland for pushing forward.
“One of the benefits of going virtual this year is it does allow people to see the plays virtually and we can expand our audience,” she said.
This year’s Fest will be available online at the ETC website: http://www.experimentaltheatrecoop.org/watch. Tickets will not be required to view the videos, however, ETC is requesting a donation for access to the fest. Anyone requesting access will receive a password to the page where the videos can be viewed.
The regional writers whose projects are part of the Fest are: Helena writers Fae Wilde, Greg Younger, Barry Stambaugh, Nelson and Palmer; Ryland of Clancy; and Fradkin of Cascade, Idaho.
This year’s Fest is sponsored in part by a grant from the Montana Arts Council and presented in collaboration with the Helena Avenue Theatre. Additional sponsors for the Last Chance New Play Fest include Mountain View Meadows, NorthWestern Energy, and an anonymous corporate donor.
Viewers can watch the play fest at https://www.experimentaltheatrecoop.org/2020?fbclid=IwAR0Nzg3SyKjqCc_frna6F4_yIJp8W_A2n288_1K6s4NM2iCX6TQy3Nd5geg.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/helenafringe/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.