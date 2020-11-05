Last Chance New Play Fest goes virtual

“These plays I’ve been directing are marvelously complex,” requiring “a great deal of dedication, work and study, he said. “These are written in our own backyard but they are very challenging for anyone to perform.

“Hopefully, we do a good enough job (despite COVID challenges) that people are entertained by the ideas and the concepts.

“It was a courageous idea to not lay down and play dead,” he said of forging ahead with the festival, and he praises Ryland for pushing forward.

“One of the benefits of going virtual this year is it does allow people to see the plays virtually and we can expand our audience,” she said.

This year’s Fest will be available online at the ETC website: http://www.experimentaltheatrecoop.org/watch. Tickets will not be required to view the videos, however, ETC is requesting a donation for access to the fest. Anyone requesting access will receive a password to the page where the videos can be viewed.

The regional writers whose projects are part of the Fest are: Helena writers Fae Wilde, Greg Younger, Barry Stambaugh, Nelson and Palmer; Ryland of Clancy; and Fradkin of Cascade, Idaho.