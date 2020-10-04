Lasso the Moon celebrates 25 years in Helena

Twenty-five years of putting smiles on the faces of children is cause for celebration.
Amy Barrett opened Lasso the Moon Wonderful Toys on Helena’s walking mall a quarter century ago. The specialty toy store has been a staple business of the capital city ever since, offering toys marked by quality and uniqueness from around the world.
“It makes me so grateful for this community,” she said of reaching the 25-year milestone. “To be able to run a store and the way Helena and the surrounding area have really supported us, it’s humbling.”
Amy has an additional reason for her excitement: her daughter Savanna Barrett is now partnering with her in the toy store. Savanna described growing up in the store with her four siblings, where they served as her mom’s test group for all the new toys.
“It’s an amazing feeling to be back and have this different perspective,” Savanna said. “When you’re a kid the store just seems endless with all this color and texture. But now I really like the business side of things and it’s such a great opportunity being here.”
Walking into Lasso the Moon, it is easy to understand the magical feeling Savanna recalled as a child. The walls are loaded to the ceiling with toys, games and books – all of which Amy personally selects.
“Kids have to be stimulated, something that’s 3D, something with weights and dimensions,” she said. “I don’t bring anything in here that I don’t like and that I don’t think has value for play. I really like the idea of positive play and how does this toy benefit a child in a way. Toys are so critical for a child’s development.”
After moving to Helena from South Carolina, Lasso the Moon originally opened at a smaller location on the Downtown Walking Mall. After five years, the current location next to the Trolley opened up, providing double the store space as well as much more room for inventory and sorting in the back.
Over the years the store has earned a dedicated following that has now become multi-generational. Amy frequently has parents that came to the store as children now bringing in their own kids.
“I like the toys – that’s always been really fun and those high quality playthings you don’t see on TV,” she said. “But my favorite thing has always been the kids.”
Customers’ belief in quality and buying local has helped to sustain business through challenges including moving locations, recessions, the closure of Central School, and most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic.
Temporary closure and restrictions from the virus pushed business onto Facebook and deliveries, which the Barretts say allowed them to make it through.
COVID-19 was also a factor in Savanna’s return. Her work in fashion, art and events had taken her to Europe and most recently New York. But the virus has devastated the arts community there, she said, and when her mom mentioned thoughts of a potential retirement, she jumped at the chance to return to Helena.
“When my mom started talking about retiring, we said 'Don’t sell it, keep it in the family, we love it so much,'” Savanna said. “There’s so much history and also so much potential.”
Now working in tandem, the mother and daughter are excited to explore some new opportunities with Lasso the Moon. Savanna brings technical skills to the business as it strives to offer toy sales through its website. She is also exploring options for toy subscription boxes for children of various ages as well as birthday registries.
“I’m really about to explode with enthusiasm and excitement,” Amy said. “Savanna coming here is exactly what I needed and it’s really just so much fun and we work really well together.”
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin
