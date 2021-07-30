 Skip to main content
Larry the Cable Guy coming to Helena Sept. 18
Larry the Cable Guy coming to Helena Sept. 18

Larry the Cable Guy

Larry the Cable Guy is coming to the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds on Sept. 18.

Larry the Cable Guy, of the popular Blue Collar Comedy Tour, is coming to the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds on Sept. 18.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 13 at www.lccfairgrounds.com. The cost is $75 for reserved seating or $65 for general admission.

Known for his signature catchphrase “Git-R-Done,” Larry the Cable Guy is a multiplatinum recording artist, Grammy nominee and Billboard award winner.

He co-starred in the Tyler Perry movie “A Madea Christmas” and has hosted “Only in America with Larry the Cable Guy” for three seasons. He is the voice of Mater in the animated Disney/Pixar films “Cars” and “Cars 2” and also appeared in “Tooth Fairy 2,” “Witless Protection,” “Delta Farce” and “Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector.”

The Blue Collar Comedy Tour, which also included comedians Jeff Foxworthy and Bill Engvall, grossed more than $15 million and led to “Blue Collar Comedy Tour, The Movie.”

