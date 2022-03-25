Large turnout in Helena as Catholics join pope in praying for peace in Ukraine

Bishop Austin Vetter of the Diocese of Helena said he knew people would show up Friday to answer an invitation by Pope Francis to join him in praying for peace in Ukraine, but he was surprised that nearly 850 people participated at the Cathedral of St. Helena.

“I knew this has been weighing on all of our hearts,” he said of the Russia invasion of Ukraine and the lives lost. “I did not know how many would show up at 10 a.m. on a Friday with little notice.”

Francis invited Catholics all over the world to join him in the consecration prayer.

The Associated Press reported Francis entered St. Peter's Basilica before an estimated 3,500 people for the consecration prayer, which ended with him sitting alone before a statue of the Madonna.

Vetter said those at the Helena mass said the same prayer “the holy father wrote and all of us said the same prayer.”

He said they prayed for lasting peace in Ukraine and Russia and in the “whole world, but especially there.”

The prayer, in part, says:

"Yet we have strayed from that path of peace. We have forgotten the lesson learned from the tragedies of the last century, the sacrifice of the millions who fell in two world wars. We have disregarded the commitments we made as a community of nations. We have betrayed peoples’ dreams of peace and the hopes of the young. We grew sick with greed, we thought only of our own nations and their interests, we grew indifferent and caught up in our selfish needs and concerns. We chose to ignore God, to be satisfied with our illusions, to grow arrogant and aggressive, to suppress innocent lives and to stockpile weapons. We stopped being our neighbour’s keepers and stewards of our common home. We have ravaged the garden of the earth with war and by our sins we have broken the heart of our heavenly Father, who desires us to be brothers and sisters. We grew indifferent to everyone and everything except ourselves. Now with shame we cry out: Forgive us, Lord!"

" ... The people of Ukraine and Russia, who venerate you with great love, now turn to you, even as your heart beats with compassion for them and for all those peoples decimated by war, hunger, injustice and poverty.

"Therefore, Mother of God and our Mother, to your Immaculate Heart we solemnly entrust and consecrate ourselves, the Church and all humanity, especially Russia and Ukraine. Accept this act that we carry out with confidence and love. Grant that war may end and peace spread throughout the world."

Vetter said those in the cathedral, which can hold about 900 people, were of all ages.

“There were young and old, it was very powerful,” he said.” It was so needed.”

He said the Ukrainians “are our brothers and sisters so our hearts are very near and dear to them.”

Vetter said he urged people to make sure war does not begin in our own hearts.

“All war begins in the human heart,” he said.

Vetter said many of those who attended told them they were touched and very moved. He said people came to the Helena cathedral from all over western Montana.

He said this gave people the chance to unite in prayers in a very concrete way.

“We are one family throughout the world,” Vetter said.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

