Land trust seeking resolution to ‘No Trespassing’ sign on South Hills trail

A “No Trespassing” sign has been posted near Montana City’s primary access to the South Hills Trail System, and Prickly Pear Land Trust is encouraging people to avoid the area until the issue is resolved.

PPLT Executive Director Mary Hollow said a portion of the Eddye McClure East trail was built on private property at least a decade ago with permission from the landowner at the time, and the sign was posted at the nearby Martinez Gulch parking area this week, after the land was sold. While Hollow does not know who bought the land, the buyer’s agent told her the new owner would call her soon.

“This is a really important access point to the South Hills Trail System, and it would be a terrible shame to lose it,” she said. “We really hope we can work with the buyers.”

Hollow said many South Hills trails cross private property. She said PPLT has been working to secure legal easements on many of those trails, but there is no written contract in place for this particular section of trail.

“These handshake agreements were good during the cowboy times, but not so good now that real estate is selling left and right,” she said.

