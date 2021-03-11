'LAND': Best-selling author Simon Winchester to speak with Helenans on new book

“When you get to a boundary marker, which is often stone, they will pick up the child and will pretty gently bang him upside down against the rock,” so he will always remember where the town boundary is, said Winchester in a phone interview from his home in Massachusetts.

Apparently, this method works, because Winchester, who got his own head knocked on such rocks, remembers to this day where the boundary is for his childhood village of Symondsbury.

Winchester traces back the measuring of land into separate plots to the start of agriculture.

“It all seems to have begun all over the world about 9,000 to 10,000 years ago,” he said, “when land was first farmed.”

If Farmer A laid out his furrows north to south, but adjacent Farmer B laid out his furrows north/west to south/east, a boundary or border would get erected in England where the two fields intersect.

When these ideas of boundaries and demarcated property came West, across the ocean, it didn’t bode well for the American Indians, who had never seen a need to carve up the landscape into individual parcels.

Winchester, in his epigraph, quotes philosopher Jean Jacques Rousseau, who wrote of the first person who enclosed land and called it “mine.”