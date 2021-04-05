Lake Helena homeowner teams up with conservation district to fight erosion

When Tim Olds saw he was losing his property to Lake Helena an inch at a time, he decided it was time to take action.

He thought about putting in riprap to fight the erosion, but then thought of a more natural solution.

Olds, with the help of the Lewis and Clark Conservation District, recently planted nearly 8,000 willows along 300 feet of his property just off Lincoln Road. He said he has 4 acres that are underwater that he is paying taxes on.

“I needed to get this fixed,” he said.

He said he got in touch with Jeff Ryan, conservation district chair, who told him of a project near Two Dot in which willows were used to firm up banks, and he went there to see it. He said he cut 8,000 willows in the winter and stored them by his barn with snow and ice on them.

Ryan said he couldn’t have been happier to be approached by Olds and to employ conservation techniques he called "bio-engineering," in which the conservation district promotes stream restoration measures that don’t use rocks and use plants, such as willows, to restore the banks.