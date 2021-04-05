Lake Helena homeowner teams up with conservation district to fight erosion

When Tim Olds saw he was losing his property to Lake Helena an inch at a time, he decided it was time to take action.
He thought about putting in riprap to fight the erosion, but then thought of a more natural solution.
Olds, with the help of the Lewis and Clark Conservation District, recently planted nearly 8,000 willows along 300 feet of his property just off Lincoln Road. He said he has 4 acres that are underwater that he is paying taxes on.
“I needed to get this fixed,” he said.
He said he got in touch with Jeff Ryan, conservation district chair, who told him of a project near Two Dot in which willows were used to firm up banks, and he went there to see it. He said he cut 8,000 willows in the winter and stored them by his barn with snow and ice on them.
Ryan said he couldn’t have been happier to be approached by Olds and to employ conservation techniques he called "bio-engineering," in which the conservation district promotes stream restoration measures that don’t use rocks and use plants, such as willows, to restore the banks.
Willows go dormant in the winter and they were soaked in water for 24 hours to stimulate root growth. Ryan said coir fabric, which he said is a coconut fiber weave like “burlap on steroids," was also used in the planting.
Ryan said six people worked on the project over a three-day period. He said sandbar willows were used, which is one of the most common native species in the state.
But measuring success of the project cannot happen overnight.
Ryan said leaves should appear by early to mid-June.
He and Olds said it may take a year to see the results.
Ryan said much of the entire north shore of Lake Helena has the same problem.
“We’d like to treat the whole north shore,” he said.
Ryan said people can even trim back the willows if they want to gain access to the lake.
He called the conservation district “the best-kept secret in Montana.”
Olds, who said he paid for much of his project with a $2,500 grant from the conservation district, said he is ready to pitch in, saying Ryan is trying to rally the support of the community.
“It is pretty interesting to look at what we just did,” he said, adding he would now help them with their projects.
For more information, call the conservation district office at 406-449-5000, Ext. 5.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.