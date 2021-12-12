L&C County staff and officials get 3.5% pay bump to battle inflation

The Lewis and Clark County Board of County Commissioners approved a 3.5% cost of living increase for all county employees and elected officials, citing rampant nationwide inflation.

Beginning with the Dec. 19 payroll, public employees and elected officials, including the county commissioners and sheriff, will receive the boost in pay.

"We have an objective base from a credible source, BLS (the Bureau of Labor Statistics), and we're trying to address the inflation factor and the impacts on public employees across the county for those adjustments because it has been abrupt and it has been steep," County Commissioner Jim McCormick said. "And we're doing this for the second half of fiscal year 2022."

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported inflation rose 7% in the western mountain region during the first half of fiscal year 2022.

Lewis and Clark County Chief Financial Officer Nancy Everson called the move "really unusual," as cost of living adjustments are typically handled during the budgeting process.

"This commission has always been very committed to doing the cost of living increase and keeping up with the market," Everson said. "Budgetarily it'll be interesting, but I think we all feel that right now this is the right thing to do."

The increase is anticipated to cost the county approximately $550,000 for the six months ending in June 2022.

"This is difficult. There are budgetary impacts. The taxpayers will pay," McCormick said. "So it is a tax because these are dollars that could be used for other projects. We have our tremendous professional staff and staff in this county who are committed to public service. I'm proud of the work that y'all do. This is something that I absolutely have to support."

An internal memo states the more than half million dollars will be paid out of "current reserves as well as budgeted savings due to the continued lack of travel and training due to the COVID restrictions."

"The recommendation comes forward to you after analysis by your leadership staff by taking a look at our budget condition and our financial operations. This incremental approach strikes us as giving us flexibility to deal with what's going on in our country," Lewis and Clark County Chief Administrative Officer Roger Baltz told the county commissioners at the Dec. 2 meeting, during which the increase was approved. "It certainly hasn't been brought forward to you in any kind of a quick manner. We've taken a look at what the possible benefits might be and that's the reason for the recommendation in front of you today."

Everson said the decision may also have the positive effect of helping the county better recruit and retain employees.

"You've seen how busy the HR department has been for months with the resignations and trying to hire and keep up with the turnover," she said to the commissioners. "As I noted in my memo, I think as of a few days ago, the compensation board meeting noted 24% of our detention positions were open. So it's a struggle right now. Hopefully this will help."

While the county's finance staff did build a 2.2% cost of living increase into the fiscal year 22 budget over the summer, Everson said that was higher than what was suggested by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and that the steep increase of inflation recently has come as a surprise.

She told commissioners that as the county begins its fiscal year 2023 budgeting process, further inflation will need to be addressed.

"Coming at you in late January, early February will be staff asking you to approve certain assumptions for the preliminary budget, and the big one will be how much is the cost of living increase going to be," she said. "What are we building the budgets with? Is it 3.5 again? Is it 4? Is it 5? We don't know what that number is going to be. If (the inflation rate is) 10%, you might be looking at considering a 5% increase in the budget."

Lewis and Clark County Attorney Leo Gallagher boasts the largest salary among the elected officials. Gallagher will receive an additional $2,126 over the second half of the fiscal year for a total salary of $137,142.

County Commissioners McCormick, Tom Rolfe and chairman Andy Hunthausen will see an additional $1,368 over the second half of the fiscal year. Hunthausen will make $91,060 this fiscal year. McCormick will make $86,060. Freshman commissioner Rolfe will make $83,560.

Per state law, certain county employees' salaries are tied to those of their superiors.

In the case of the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office, sheriff's deputies' salaries are a fixed percentage of the sheriff's. Deputies cannot receive a pay raise unless the sheriff does.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff and Coroner Leo Dutton will receive an additional $1,368 in the second half of fiscal year 2022 for a total salary of $101,420.

"Inflation is truly the cruelest tax of all," Rolfe said. "It affects most the people who can least afford it because they have to drive cars just like everyone else. They have to buy food that's becoming more expensive."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.