L&C Co. sends two reps to health board oversight committee

The Lewis and Clark County Commission

The Lewis and Clark County Commission meets in the City-County Building in December 2021.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

The Lewis and Clark County Board of County Commissioners has approved two of its own to serve as representatives on the newly formed governing body of the city-county board of health. 

County Commissioners Jim McCormick and Tom Rolfe were nominated and approved to sit on the committee tasked with approving or denying any regulations that come from the local health board or Lewis and Clark Public Health.

The governing body was mandated by House Bill 121 passed during the last session of the Montana Legislature and does away with a 45-year-old agreement between Helena and Lewis and Clark County that established both the board of health and health department.

The agreement was also approved by East Helena, whose Mayor Kelly Harris will serve as its lone representative on the oversight body.

The city of Helena is expected to vote on the agreement Feb. 14. Two members of the Helena City Commission would participate. 

"The functions of the board of health and the health department would continue as they have under this agreement," Lewis and Clark County Deputy Attorney Charles Lane said previously.

Though moving forward, any decisions made by either the local board or health or health department, for example with regard to COVID-19 mitigations or restrictions, will have to first be approved by this governing body before being implemented.

The governing body's bylaws, including term lengths, will likely be decided within its first few meetings.

Lewis and Clark County Commission Chairman Andy Hunthausen recommended his fellow commissioners.

"This is a multi-step process," McCormick said. "We're about two-thirds of the way through, and when the board convenes, then they'll get on with the business of what that board will do."

The previous steps McCormick alluded to included joint public meetings between the county and city commissioners, during which the composition of the body was established.

Lane noted previously that the broad language of the law affords local officials the opportunity to collaboratively form a separate governing body as opposed to merely the county commission serving in such a capacity.

The agreement goes into effect upon approval by the city of Helena.

