L&C Block Party featured performer, Dan Murphy: Hometown musician making it BIG

“This is the first time we’re playing these songs in front of people,” Murphy said of Saturday’s show. Due to the pandemic, the band was confined to performing live streams.

Almost three years ago, the band made its debut appearance in Helena, opening at L & C for Smash Mouth.

“It was our second show ever,” said Murphy. The band’s national tour was later canceled by the pandemic.

But Murphy is no novice at taking the stage. He started his first band back in junior high years in Helena.

His early bands, Flatline and Driven Under, played locally at 406, the Staggering Ox, Carroll College and had gigs around the state.

His later band, Goodnight Sunrise (also known as The Goodnight), was touring nationally, thanks to a lot of hustling by Murphy.

In L.A., Goodnight band members fell away, and Murphy started All Good Things.

“We didn’t plan on being a band of any sort,” he said. “Our music was just written for licensing in the hopes that it would get on some cool placements, in games or whatever, film and TV.”

They also pitched music for TV commercials.