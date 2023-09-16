After nine years as executive director of The Myrna Loy, Krys Holmes is taking on a new and exciting challenge as the executive director of the Montana Arts Council.

She starts her new position Oct. 2.

The Arts Council’s mission is to support artists, arts organizations and people across Montana to increase access to the arts and to celebrate Montana’s unique arts and culture, she said in an interview Tuesday.

She sees her new job as doing the 10,000 things that make that happen.

“I feel very strongly that Montana is very different than every state around us because of our unique cultural mix.

“Embedded in our history is a really varied, colorful and powerful blend of artistic and cultural voices.”

The Arts Council’s decision to hire Holmes follows a highly competitive national search that drew more than 50 applicants, said Montana Arts Council vice chair Jay Pyette.

“Krys was fantastic,” he said, noting that the board was impressed with her professionalism, her demeanor and her knowledge of the arts community across Montana.

“We also saw with Krys – she was going to mesh well with the staff, and they really do the work.”

It’s a difficult challenge to be a champion of all the arts across the vast area of Montana, he said, but Holmes is eager to get out and visit across the state.

“I think Krys is going to be a wonderful addition to an already very strong staff.”

Holmes took the reins as Myrna Loy director in 2014, at a time when the popular performing arts and culture center faced steep financial challenges.

“It was a very perilous moment,” she said. “There was a lot of debt and no money.”

The board had even considered closing the Myrna’s doors.

Holmes, working with the staff and board, is credited with returning the organization to financial health and stability, building a strong staff and weathering the challenges of the COVID pandemic, which has closed down 36% of arts organizations across the country.

The author of an award-winning history textbook, “Montana: Stories of the Land,” Holmes is also a published poet and short story writer and has brought her considerable writing skills to bear when grant writing for the organization.

This has paid off with some major, prestigious grant awards that have helped The Myrna Loy become financially strong and undertake new and exciting projects.

In 2016 The Myrna was one of just six arts nonprofits nationally to be selected for a unique funding and training pilot program (LANE – Leveraging a Network for Equity), funded by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, that helped the Myrna Loy “go from fragile to strong, not only financially, but in all levels of the operation.”

A high-profile NEA Creative Placemaking grant boosted the Myrna Loy’s collaboration with the city of Helena and the Rodney Street neighborhood, to give the area a colorful and artistic makeover.

Artists and community members celebrated the neighborhood’s history and culture with new murals, community street parties, new benches, flowers and public art.

“The Rodney Street Project is a highlight,” she said, “and it just demonstrates to the community that art does transform everything,” which is The Myrna Loy’s motto.

The Myrna Loy, itself, added some stunning new art.

It commissioned a Richard Swanson work, “The Lady Beckons,” an eye-catching sculpture of a scarlet, willowy woman at The Myrna’s front door, who welcomes visitors to step inside.

It also commissioned a bold new mural by Blackfeet artist Louis Still Smoking, depicting six contemporary Montana Native Americans.

It overlooks the neighborhood, reminding the community that this was all originally Native land.

Holmes brings considerable knowledge and appreciation of Montana’s diverse history and rich ethnic cultures.

She’s reached out to an array of organizations and individuals to collaborate on such exciting programs as a Metis cultural celebration and a Juneteenth street party.

And she’s booked such notable acts as iconic Irish band Dervish, Grammy-winning Gullah band Ranky Tanky and Martha Redbone in her riveting performance of “Bonehill,” which bridges African American and Native American cultures of Appalachia.

Holmes has also commissioned original works by such Montana artists as composer and pianist Philip Aaberg.

She and The Myrna Loy also took the unusual step of reaching out to help another Helena arts organization – the Holter Museum of Art – when she stepped in as interim director while it searched for a new director.

In another show of organizational resilience, The Myrna Loy used the COVID pandemic time as an opportunity to upgrade its air conditioning and heating system and install state-of-the-art air purification equipment.

Because it couldn’t open its doors to the public, it took its performances to its audience by hosting high-quality Soundstage performances by Montana musicians that it streamed online.

“Obviously, she’s done a fantastic job,” said Myrna board chair Kirby Lambert.

“We feel really good about where she has The Myrna. She’s really turned The Myrna around – the shape it’s in, the financial position … she is just leaving it in really good shape.

“It’s strong. It’s going to carry on.”

Lambert said the Myrna board will meet Monday to decide on its next steps.

“Everyone is ready to jump in to ensure a smooth transition.

“She helped put The Myrna on the map,” he said, adding that The Myrna is a great example of how to effectively use grant money to strengthen an organization.

While the board is sorry to see her go, “personally, I’m thrilled for the Arts Council. I think she’s going to be such a good fit there.

“I’m excited to see her go and do on a statewide level what she’s done for The Myrna.”

Holmes admits she’s very emotional about leaving The Myrna Loy, where she has not only been the director, but over the years has worked as communications director, served as a board member and volunteered.

She predicts a smooth transition at The Myrna Loy.

“Everything is in good shape in every arena.

“While it tears me up to leave my current job, if I can help uplift and celebrate and support Montana’s arts and culture on a statewide level, that would be about the only thing that could take me away from The Myrna Loy.”