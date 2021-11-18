Knights of Columbus provides holiday warmth with Coats for Kids drive

Marty Beatty chokes up a little bit when he talks about the time he saw a child cry after getting a new winter jacket in a coat giveaway.

When asked why they were crying, the child said it was "the first time I ever got a new coat,” Beatty said.

Beatty recalled that tale Thursday when he and other members of the Knights of Columbus No. 844 in Helena received winter jackets for the “Coats for Kids” program, which distributes the clothing throughout the area.

The local Knights raised enough money to buy 168 jackets from their state office, which got another $10,000 from the national office, enough for another 1,008 coats to be handed out throughout Montana. The state chapter matched the local donation, so seven boxes of jackets of various sizes turned into 14.

Billy Ross, state Coats for Kids coordinator, said Montana has one of the most active Coats for Kids programs in the country.

The Knights of Columbus is a global Catholic fraternal service order founded by Michael J. McGivney in 1882. It has nearly 300 members in Helena and prides itself on its charitable work, which includes food drives, Special Olympics and Habitat for Humanity. They also host fish frys and Sunday breakfasts at their 1867 Washington St. location, both of which they hope to return to as pandemic concerns ease.

Beatty, the Helena Coats for Kids chair, said some of the coats will go to Good Samaritan. Other coats will go to St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the Helena Indian Alliance.

“It’s remarkable that all these coats will be delivered before Thanksgiving,” Beatty said.

It’s the fifth year the group has participated in gathering coats.

Mike Boyle, grand knight for the Helena chapter, said there would likely be at least 2,000 coats distributed statewide.

He said the Coats for Kids program works on so many levels.

“I appreciate that so many of our brothers take the time to participate,” he said. “It’s good for the community and good for Catholic men.”

