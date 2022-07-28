King Lear takes to the stage -- Montana Shakespeare in the Parks celebrates 50 years

For the first time ever Montana Shakespeare in the Parks performs “King Lear” as part of its 50th anniversary season.

It’s paired with one of Shakespeare’s most popular comedies, “Twelfth Night.”

In Helena, MSiP performs “Twelfth Night," Monday, Aug. 1; and “King Lear,” Tuesday, Aug. 2. Both shows are free and start at 6 p.m. at Anchor Park, adjacent to Lewis & Clark Library (see sidebar for details).

Performing the demanding role of the arrogant and aging Lear is veteran Montana actor John Hosking, who toured years ago with MSIP and also co-founded Vigilante Theatre Company.

On a very toasty 96-degree day in Pocatello, Idaho, Hosking took time to talk on the phone about Lear.

“I was not a student of Lear in any way.” Unlike some actors who’ve focused on some day playing Lear – the role found him.

And it couldn’t be more fitting. Hosking was an MSIP tour actor in 1974, its second year of productions, and again in 1982.

This Lear production has a Western flavor and flair.

Rather than setting the play in ancient Britain, executive artistic director Kevin Asselin chose to make Lear an immensely rich 1880s cattle baron who also owns railroads and mines in the Montana Territory.

“He’s a very arrogant man who’s had too much power all his life, and he has a very short temper,” said Hosking. “When they talk of a mad king, he’s driven mad by his own violence and anger and how that’s taught his children to be.”

All of this will come to a head when Lear decides it’s time to split up his wealth between his daughters, Regan, Gonerill and Cordelia, basing their shares of the wealth on their testimonials of love for him. Taken in by flattery, he makes some tragic decisions.

Treachery, plots and fatal betrayals unfold.

The production is true to Shakespeare’s poetic language, which has not been altered, but the costumes and set are inspired by 19th century Montana Territory. The play, which traditionally runs 4 ½ hours, has been trimmed to 2 hours, as are all of MSIP’s Shakespeare productions.

“There’s still a whole lot of poetry – a lot of beautiful Shakespeare,” said Hosking.

And a whole lot of raw emotion that has had audiences riveted – no matter the heat or wind.

“A lot of scholars call it Shakespeare’s Everest,” said Asselin.

The reason MSIP hasn’t produced it in the past 50 years is that it requires a skilled mature actor with the gravitas for the role, and one who can handle MSIP’s grueling road tour.

This year the troupe will travel nearly 7,000 miles with performances throughout Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, Idaho and Washington state.

Just about every day, beginning June 15 in Bozeman and ending Sept. 7 in Missoula, they are setting up the stage during the day, performing the play, striking the set – often working and acting in extremely hot temperatures. Then, they’re on the road to their next venue.

Hosking notes that he’s been excused from doing the physically demanding set up and take down, but chooses to help as much as he can.

And he also notes, the stage has gotten bigger and heavier over the years, and now there is sound equipment.

Asselin chose to set Lear in the time of Territorial Montana, he said, because “I’m always trying to find relevancy to Montana audiences. Lear tries to resign and attempts to distribute his lands. There are so many things about Montana land and homesteading – there seems a lot of opportunity to find relevancy with Montana – the importance of land, land ownership, land grabbing. It’s an opulent portrayal of a well-off family.

“It’s super philosophical,” he said, and is very focused on human psychology.

“Mental health is a significant part of the story,” he added, particularly in Lear’s shedding of his former self.

Climate and landscape also play a part. “The natural world plays a major force in Lear.”

Asselin chose “Twelfth Night,” Shakespeare’s most famous comedy, to balance the tragedy of Lear with a night of music and laughter.

Director William Brown placed the play in contemporary New Orleans – largely due to the spectacular singing voice of cast member Sonia Goldberg, who plays Feste.

Cast as a street singer, she will be performing five jazzy, bluesy, numbers that sound very New Orleans, said Asselin.

After hearing Goldberg sing, sound designer Andrew Hansen wrote the original songs for her using Shakespeare’s words.

“The production is very celebratory,” said Asselin, and captures the festive feel of New Orleans.

“The theme of unrequited love is the primary driving force of this play.”

“I think the two shows together are amazing,” said Hosking, noting that the acting company has exceptionally good actors who are very musical.

Since “Twelfth Night” is set in contemporary New Orleans, certain roles have been revised.

Instead of wandering knights of Shakespearean times, several characters have been transformed into raucous Tulane frat boys.

“My character is a drunken goofball,” said Riley O’Toole, who portrays Andrew Aguecheek. Think of his personality as the “son of a car salesman from Orlando.”

In this romantic comedy, prepare for confusion of identities.

The story centers on twins Viola and Sebastian who have become separated.

Viola, disguised as a male – Cesario, goes searching for her brother.

Along the way, a very confusing love triangle develops.

See how love sorts itself out, accompanied by some spectacularly good music.

“This play is so often done,” said O’Toole, and that’s for a good reason.

“On a basic level, there is so much humor – so much for all ages to enjoy.

“I just think it’s such a great play to present on our 50th anniversary tour.

“It’s so much a party. It’s so celebratory.”

To join the party, bring your picnic blankets and baskets to Anchor Park. (See sidebar for details.)