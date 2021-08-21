Kids get new bikes: Reading contest rewards pages with pedals

For most of her 10 years on this planet, Camille Patterson has always had to ride hand-me-down bikes.
As of Saturday that was no longer the case.
She was among the 96 students from 16 schools who received a new bike as part of Helena Toyota’s second annual Read to Ride Program.
Helena Toyota joined with the Montana Radio Company and Big Sky Cycling to award the kindergarten through fifth grade students with a new bike. The goal of the contest was to promote continued education, while teaching children that reading is fun.
Event organizers said the COVID-19 pandemic prompted temporary school closures, in which children had to spend more time at home. The program encouraged students to log time spent reading for a chance to win a mountain bike.
For every 30-minutes they read or were read to, students were entered in the drawing. Each half hour equaled one entry. In total, the program received 26,343 entries -- totaling to 790,290 minutes read between April 5 and July 2. Winners were selected by Helena Toyota and came by the dealership Saturday to collect their prize.
Patterson said she read 56 1/2 hours, mostly fiction.
The Kessler Elementary School student was somewhat shy in her answers to questions, but said she felt “really good” about the prize and that she was outgrowing her other bike.
Her mother, Tara, who teaches reading at C.R. Anderson Middle School in Helena, was more eager to discuss the contest.
“I am so excited,” she said as a small herd of families gathered on the dealership's parking lot, adding it was “amazing for the kids to have such community support.”
“This helps us teachers, too,” Tara Patterson said. “This gives kids an incentive to read.”
Rich Marble, sales manager for Helena Toyota, said the program brings a great deal of satisfaction to the dealership.
“We think it’s one of the coolest things to see a kid come through the door and take a bike,” he said. “You can see for yourself, they are pretty tickled.”
Jim Barnes of Big Sky Cycling was on hand Saturday, helping families with the bikes.
“It’s awesome to see so many kids get new bikes,” he said, “and they’re nice bikes too.”
Kevin Terry, owner of Montana Radio Company, said the contest was inclusive and it was also open to students who are homeschooled or attend very rural schools. He jokingly boasted the morning featured the most kids’ bikes at a single place anywhere on Earth.
When told he may be challenged on that claim, he doubled-down.
“We’re putting bikes into more kids’ hands than any place today,” Terry said.
A full list of winners can be found at https://montanaradio.com/read-to-ride.
