Kids get new bikes: Reading contest rewards pages with pedals

For most of her 10 years on this planet, Camille Patterson has always had to ride hand-me-down bikes.

As of Saturday that was no longer the case.

She was among the 96 students from 16 schools who received a new bike as part of Helena Toyota’s second annual Read to Ride Program.

Helena Toyota joined with the Montana Radio Company and Big Sky Cycling to award the kindergarten through fifth grade students with a new bike. The goal of the contest was to promote continued education, while teaching children that reading is fun.

Event organizers said the COVID-19 pandemic prompted temporary school closures, in which children had to spend more time at home. The program encouraged students to log time spent reading for a chance to win a mountain bike.

For every 30-minutes they read or were read to, students were entered in the drawing. Each half hour equaled one entry. In total, the program received 26,343 entries -- totaling to 790,290 minutes read between April 5 and July 2. Winners were selected by Helena Toyota and came by the dealership Saturday to collect their prize.

Patterson said she read 56 1/2 hours, mostly fiction.