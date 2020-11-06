Kessler school closed as 5 blocks lose water on Helena's Westside

Kessler Elementary School was closed Friday after a Westside Helena neighborhood lost running water due to a water main connection fail.

"Unfortunately, the city’s contractor for the Westside Project had a water main connection fail, which put 5 blocks of residences out of water including Kessler School," Acting Public Works Director/City Engineer Ryan Leland said in an email. " ... I want to apologize for any inconvenience that may have caused and thank everyone for their patience and understanding."

School district officials learned about the problem around 7:45 a.m., Helena Public Schools Superintendent Tyler Ream said. The school buses were already running at that time, and any unaccompanied children were transported to Broadwater Elementary School to be picked up by their families.

“We can’t hold school without water,” he said.

Leland said he expected the water to be turned back on Friday afternoon. If that’s the case, Kessler should be able to reopen on Monday morning.

“We will keep the Kessler community updated as we learn more from the city,” Ream said.

