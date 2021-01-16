Keep speaking the truth

While in seminary I took a course simply entitled “Heresy." No, it wasn’t a how-to course on being better than just a half-baked heretic.

First, let’s clarify “heresy." It is an opinion, belief, or doctrine that stands in variance with the orthodox position of a religion. Which requires that there be an orthodox position. The first centuries of Christianity were fragmented with a number of evolving and competing groups. These sects had different understandings of the divinity of Christ, the nature of the Trinity, and what constituted “scripture."

It wasn’t until Emperor Constantine declared Christianity the religion of the empire in 318 that various beliefs began to coalesce and become formulated into an orthodoxy. In the Chalcedonian Conference of 451 orthodoxy really took shape. From this conference came the Chalcedoian Definition declaring Christ’s dual nature of fully divine and fully human, that he was of the same substance as God, and that Christ’s Two Natures existed in him “unconfusedly, unchangeably, indivisibly, inseparably.”

This spelled real trouble for some sects, including Gnosticism, Marcionism, and Docetism, which held beliefs counter with the emerging orthodoxy. Quickly these were declared heretical.