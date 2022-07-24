Katie Goodhart, Health Care Services Corporation

Katie Goodhart believes it is important to give back to the community and to give more than you get.

Some who know her said she has already achieved that goal.

The 35-year-old Goodhart is employed by Health Care Services Corporation and serves as troop leader for Girl Scout Troop 3846 and service unit product manager for Girls Scouts. She also is on the finance team for the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and is co-coordinator of the indoor fair at the Last Chance Stampede and Fair.

She said she was excited to be among the "20 under 40" honorees.

"I am glad I can be part of this community," Goodhart said.

She called Girl Scouts “a wonderful program that helps girls develop to be successful in their lives.”

“It gives them the courage, confidence and character to be successful adults,” Goodhart, a Medicaid contract consultant for Blue Cross and Blue Shield, said.

And the members of her troop take on all sorts of outdoor adventures such as skiing and other service projects.

“We just want to make sure they turn into well-rounded young ladies,” Goodhart said.

Girl Scout cookies obviously serve a purpose beyond the cookie jar, she said, adding they teach girls how to run their own little business and how to be responsible for money and cookies that sell.

Samantha Kemp, who nominated Goodhart, said she is “selfless, patient, observant, responsive, effective, efficient” and has a can-do approach.

“Katie provides the opportunity for girls in Helena to grow into well-rounded and educated young women,” Kemp said. “These same young ladies who have been mentored by Katie are continuing that spirit of volunteering by giving of their own time as well.”

She also does work for the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation on its finance team and is co-coordinator for the indoor fair for the Last Chance Stampede and Fair.

Kemp said that in 2019, Goodhart helped Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation streamline administrative and financial functions of the finance table at banquets statewide.

Goodhart encourages others to “stay involved and be active in the community and volunteer.”