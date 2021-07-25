Katie Brennan, Crafted Aesthetics & Wellness

Katie Mildenberger Brennan remembers working in family practice and noticing people coming in grumpy and leaving grumpy.
She knew there had to be a better way.
Whatever she has done to make people happier is apparently working, as the 35-year-old Brennan was nominated to be one of the 20 under 40 honorees.
She is the owner of Crafted Aesthetics & Wellness, with locations in Helena, Butte and Missoula and has about 24 employees total.
“I think it’s pretty cool,” she said of being an honoree. “Whatever I am doing is clearly working for the community."
She was nominated by friend Judy Reddy.
“Using her medical knowledge and experience, she developed an interest in helping women (and men) look and feel their very best (in body, mind and spirit),” Reddy wrote.
She also said Brennan is one of the hardest-working people she knows. And she said she trains and motivates her staff to keep them up to date on the latest procedures.
Brennan, who received her nurse practitioner degree from Georgetown University, describes Crafted as a spa and medical service.
“I think, essentially, what we are about is having people come in the front door and have some peace and then leave,” she said.
She said she grew up with three sisters who did beauty treatments on each other. All of the sisters are in the same line of business.
Brennan opened her first business in Helena in a “teeny-tiny room” in which she said she could barely see what she was doing. Her business is now in a 4,000-square-foot building on North Montana Avenue.
She and husband, Michael, have three children under age 5.
“I call Crafted my fourth baby,” she said.
Brennan said her husband, Michael, is a “huge supporter” of what she does.
“You have to be flexible to make it work,” she said of the blend of work and family.
Brennan said her clientele are mostly women, but said she is starting to see more and more men show up.
“They need love, too,” she said.
