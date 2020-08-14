Justine Alberts, Hawthorne's new principal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This fall, Justine Alberts will be stepping into the role of Hawthorne Elementary School's new principal.

Alberts is the first new principal at the school in a quarter century. She will take up the mantel that Deb Jacobsen, known as Dr. Deb, held for the past 25 years.

Alberts is a native of Cut Bank who has worked in education since 2009. The Carroll College graduate's first job was working at Woodman Elementary School in Lolo, where she spent a year. In 2010, Alberts started working as a fourth grade teacher at Kessler Elementary School.

In 2018, Alberts became the district's upper elementary instructional coach for literacy for Bryant and Central elementary. After a few years in that position, Alberts began targeting an administrative role.

"I'm always looking to better myself. The jump to instructional coach was the first step towards leadership," Alberts said. "I want to be a part of the bigger changes in education. I was drawn to apply."

Another thing Alberts said she missed from her teaching days was the interactions with kids. She said she looks forward to talking with kids and their families when the school year begins, something that was absent from her role as an instructional coach.