Justine Alberts, Hawthorne's new principal

This fall, Justine Alberts will be stepping into the role of Hawthorne Elementary School's new principal.
Alberts is the first new principal at the school in a quarter century. She will take up the mantel that Deb Jacobsen, known as Dr. Deb, held for the past 25 years.
Alberts is a native of Cut Bank who has worked in education since 2009. The Carroll College graduate's first job was working at Woodman Elementary School in Lolo, where she spent a year. In 2010, Alberts started working as a fourth grade teacher at Kessler Elementary School.
In 2018, Alberts became the district's upper elementary instructional coach for literacy for Bryant and Central elementary. After a few years in that position, Alberts began targeting an administrative role.
"I'm always looking to better myself. The jump to instructional coach was the first step towards leadership," Alberts said. "I want to be a part of the bigger changes in education. I was drawn to apply."
Another thing Alberts said she missed from her teaching days was the interactions with kids. She said she looks forward to talking with kids and their families when the school year begins, something that was absent from her role as an instructional coach.
Alberts said she is a little intimidated following in the footsteps of the well loved Dr. Deb.
"Deb had such a great impact on this school and this community," Alberts said. "But I am also honored that I was chosen to lead the school and community. Honored that others see great leadership potential in me."
Jacobsen has also been helping Alberts throughout the transition and made herself readily available to help.
One thing Alberts hopes to bring to the role is some of the ideas and concepts about literacy she worked on in her previous position. Not that the school lacks in literacy comprehension, but rather the strategies look at tackling individual needs for each student.
Alberts said she hopes to bring a new perspective to Hawthorne and face new challenges as she steps into the role of principal.
