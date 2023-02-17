A federal jury on Friday found a man guilty of hate and firearms crimes in which he shot his rifle into the Basin home of a lesbian in 2020 in what he said was an effort to “clean up” the town.

Sentencing is set for June 15 for John Russell Howald, 46. He will appear before Chief U.S. District Court Judge Brian Morris and faces a maximum of life in prison on the hate crime charge, a $250,000 fine and five years supervised release on the hate crime conviction. He also faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, consecutive to any other sentence, $250,000 fine and give years supervised release on the firearm charge.

Howald, of Basin, is charged with violating the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, and for allegedly using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence on March 22, 2020. The trial began Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Helena and Morris presided. The jury reached its verdict in 72 minutes, according to court records.

The indictment alleges Howald tried to injure a woman because of her “actual and perceived sexual orientation” by firing several rounds from his AK-47 rifle into her Basin home, stating that he wanted to “get rid of the lesbians (and) gays.” The offense included an attempt to kill the woman.

He had three rifles and two pistols, including an AK-style assault rifle and an armalite (AR) rifle, authorities said. Howald said during the trial he was intoxicated at the time.

“This defendant is being held accountable for attempting to violently eliminate the entire LGBTQ community in a small Montana town,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in a news release.

She said this hate crime and violent campaign targeting the LGBTQ community is a reminder of the epidemic of hate violence targeting people based on their sexual orientation.

“All people have the right to feel safe in their homes and communities, regardless of who they love,” Clarke said, adding her division will continue to prosecute such cases.

Howald testified Friday he was under great stress and anguish at the time due to COVID-19, the death of close relatives and had hoped his actions would bring law enforcement to the scene and lead to suicide by cop.

“I was at the lowest point I could be in my life,” Howald said during testimony at that sometimes turned teary in U.S. District Court in Helena. “I just wanted to die.”

He said it was seeing a girl wearing a red dress, who reminded him of his granddaughter, who passed him on the street shortly after firing into the house and made him decide he wanted to live.

Howald denied the sexual orientation of the woman who lived in the Basin home played any role in why he shot there. He just wanted to summon sheriff’s deputies to the scene.

“I don’t feel that I ever had a target,” he said. “I was just shooting my gun off. I am very grateful no one was hurt.”

A prosecuting attorney dismissed Howald’s claims, saying his goal was to clean the town of gays and lesbians.

He said Howald may have wanted to die, “but he wanted the cleaning of filth to be the last thing he’d do,” Ethan Plaut of the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

No one was injured in the shooting. The woman was in the shower at the time and was not struck by bullets, some of which went into the walls of her home.

She said authorities walked through the house and saw a bullet hole in her kitchen wall. The trajectory of the bullet had traveled from the front left corner of the house to the back right corner, where the kitchen was located.

The woman said a deputy told her of the shooter’s intent.

“I didn’t understand why,” she said. She said she was not aware of the accused but her partner was.

She said she has not covered up the bullet holes in her home and has an orange flag in one to serve as a reminder. She said one of the bullet holes was the same height as her head.

“I will probably patch (them) after the outcome of the trial,” she said, adding the bullet holes serve as “a reminder of how lucky I am.”

A cellphone audio recording, accidentally made by a minister, has Howald saying shortly after he fired the rifle that “I want to clean this town of its sickness.”

During the 10 minutes of conversation, Howald said he had hoped he killed a lesbian, prosecutors said. He fired more shots during the conversation before asking the pastor, who uses the cellphone to record his sermons and had forgotten to turn it off, to leave.

Howald took the witness stand in his own defense, after being reminded by authorities in the courtroom of Judge Brian Morris that he was not under any obligation to do so. The trial, which started Tuesday, was turned over to the jury soon after.

Howald dismissed the federal government’s claims Friday during his testimony, adding that he knew the woman and her partner and said he knew them while training for the fire department. He said he also did some work for them at their quilt shop.

“There was no bad blood,” he said in response to questions from his attorney, Colin Stephens.

The trial and Howald’s time on the stand included several revelations. He said he has had gay relationships with three other men and that he came out as gay seven years ago to his brother.

Howald said he was angry that his mother, who lives in Butte, had earlier told people he was gay after doing his laundry and seeing G-strings and thongs among his dirty clothes.

“I don’t think she approved,” he testified, adding he lost friends because of her comments. He said that coming out was “something I wanted to do on my own.”

Howald also testified that he and a former girlfriend got into an argument when one of her friends said they wanted a sex change operation. He said he made some inappropriate comments.

"In my mind I reached for something and this is what came out," he said.

Howald is a crane operator and had returned to Basin after completing a job in North Dakota, he said. He spent much of his childhood in Basin and at the time of the shooting was living in a trailer on his uncle’s property north of town.

His grandfather, who lived in Basin a couple doors down from where the shooting took place, had died in 2020. Howald called him “the father figure” of his life. He said he did not attend the funeral.

“I couldn’t bear it,” he said.

Howald said he had been drinking and had been to Boulder to pick up cigarettes when he returned to his grandfather’s home. Attorneys noted he had a large box of Busch beer on the front seat of his truck, along with an ammunition box. Howald said he had several weapons on the back seat.

They also said there was a bottle of Jameson Whiskey, one quarter full, that was on the front porch. And that is when he said he decided to fire the gun, bring law enforcement to the scene, and die.

He shot fire rounds into the house. Then walked west. He said he was confronted by a Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy shortly after he decided he did not want to die. He said he told the deputy "No" and left. He said he left the area by walking along the creek.

He spent the night sleeping in the woods, returned to his trailer the next day, slept and cleaned up. He said he decided to leave town and that is when he was arrested by law enforcement. He had several weapons in his vehicle.

Investigators said they found several weapons and ammunition in Howald's trailer, including an automatic rifle that had two magazines taped together for quicker reload.

The FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Howald is already in Montana State Prison, serving 10 years for a criminal endangerment charge that occurred during the same incident.

Howald was sentenced to two years in prison for killing a dog in 2005 at a campsite near Bernice. He severed the dog's head with a chainsaw, then confronted the dog's owners and threw the head at them, according to court documents.