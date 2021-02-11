Junior and Izaak Opatz share fresh Montana tunes at next Myrna Soundstage

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Check out the track online, which is a powerful music video showing an array of pandemic quarantine portraits taken by Keys’ videographer brother-in-law.

“I feel the combination of the music and his images create a really dramatic emotional effect,” Keys said. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=be_O23G-jEI&feature=emb_logo)

The other Soundstage artist, Izaak Opatz is playing two new original songs in his solo set that will appear on his yet-to-be-named album later this year.

Opatz, who grew up in Whitefish, was encouraged to do songwriting and singing by a roommate cousin while a student at the University of Montana. It was there he started playing in the alt-country band The Best Westerns with Caroline Keys.

In his 20s he moved to Nashville, where he met people who inspired him because they were playing music for a living. It was later in Los Angeles that he got his first break.

“I had lucky things happen,” he said, which led to the recording of his first album, “Mariachi Static.”

Opatz likes to describe his music as “dirt wave” or “folk music in catchier clothes.”

“To some degree, coming up with a totally different genre...kind of clears the palate,” he said.