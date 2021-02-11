Junior and Izaak Opatz share fresh Montana tunes at next Myrna Soundstage

A new Missoula band, Junior, plus Missoula singer and songwriter Izaak Opatz share freshly minted Montana tunes on the next Myrna Soundstage, Presented by AARP Montana, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18.
Junior’s Caroline Keys has affectionately been called a “serial musical collaborator” for her amazing ability to pop up in a dizzying array of bands.
A couple of her previous bands, Stellarondo and The LaneSplitters, both got warm Helena receptions in recent years.
In Junior -- (which, by the way, is named after a 12-year-old, “stinky but charming and cute” basset hound) -- Keys is on bass, guitar, banjo and vocals. She’s joined by Jenny Lynn on viola, violin, vocals; and Hermina Jean, electric guitar, drums, vocals. All three are songwriters.
Keys describes their typical sound as “sparse folk pop.”
But for their Soundstage concert they were joined by the acclaimed pedal steel player Eric Heywood, now of Butte, who has played with the likes of Son Volt, The Jayhawks, John Doe and Joe Henry.
Soundstage host and songwriter John Dendy describes Junior’s music as “really tonally interesting,” with three-part harmonies, lush tones, big sounds and often sparse lyrics.
“I just found it great. I can’t get their songs out of my head -- including Izaak’s,” Dendy said.
“The three of us wanted to travel, and we wanted to travel together,” said Keys, of how the original members of Junior joined forces. They’d all met previously as backup singers in various bands.
Their big goal was to get invited to perform at a music festival in Europe.
Alas, COVID majorly messed with that plan.
But, it’s also worked some unexpected magic.
Serendipitously, they found Heywood, who played on half their record and joined them for Soundstage.
“His celestial sounds -- we had no idea they were going to grace this recording,” said Keys.
“It’s been interesting,” said Keys of navigating the pandemic. “Fear and panic were definitely the prevailing emotions for several months,” as live music shut down.
Keys, who is often teaching writing workshops at various schools across Montana for the Missoula Writing Collaborative, would often pick up song ideas from the people she’d meet on the road.
Sadly, that came to a screeching halt with COVID.
“I’m still writing about places and about Montana,” Keys said, but the band is playing more songs written by Hermina Jean.
One in particular, “Godd***it,” appears on their new, yet-to be-released album, “Warm Buildings.”
Check out the track online, which is a powerful music video showing an array of pandemic quarantine portraits taken by Keys’ videographer brother-in-law.
“I feel the combination of the music and his images create a really dramatic emotional effect,” Keys said. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=be_O23G-jEI&feature=emb_logo)
The other Soundstage artist, Izaak Opatz is playing two new original songs in his solo set that will appear on his yet-to-be-named album later this year.
Opatz, who grew up in Whitefish, was encouraged to do songwriting and singing by a roommate cousin while a student at the University of Montana. It was there he started playing in the alt-country band The Best Westerns with Caroline Keys.
In his 20s he moved to Nashville, where he met people who inspired him because they were playing music for a living. It was later in Los Angeles that he got his first break.
“I had lucky things happen,” he said, which led to the recording of his first album, “Mariachi Static.”
Opatz likes to describe his music as “dirt wave” or “folk music in catchier clothes.”
“To some degree, coming up with a totally different genre...kind of clears the palate,” he said.
The “dirt” in “dirt wave” has a “foundation is folk and country storytelling,” he said, “which I think is really relatable and also confessional at times...and pretty place-based.”
“It’s hard to impress me,” said Dendy. “I’m just normally nonplussed. I’ve heard a lot of music, but his songwriting really impressed me.
“He’s got a record coming out...The writing is very good, and the production of the record is very good quality.
“Izaak can start out with a half-empty bottle of shampoo and land you right smack in the middle of heartbreak.”
That song, said Opatz, is about shampoo, but a lot more.
“A couple years ago, when I was playing a lot of shows and staying with friends ... or driving around in my car, I realized I never finished a bottle of shampoo. I haven’t been any one place long enough to go through a whole bottle of shampoo.” It describes “the kind of enforced and voluntary homelessness you experience,” pursuing a music career.
Not only are listeners moved by his songs, but also reviewers.
“Sweetness is the ultimate reward in Izaak’s songs, wherever they come from,” wrote music writer Ryan Prado. “The State of Izaak is a strong, slightly depressive, hilarious, and teeming land of songwriting radiance you should probably visit immediately.”
Both Opatz and Keys said they were excited about the opportunity to do a high quality recorded program like Soundstage.
Since COVID hit, musicians are typically limited to singing into their phone or computer, said Opatz. Just having the Soundstage crew and Junior as an audience makes a huge difference. “It felt like a real show. It felt good to get on stage.”
Viewers can attend a limited-view screening of the film on the big screen at The Myrna Loy auditorium (limit 25 people) or tune in online for a stay-at-home date night at themyrnaloy.com. There is no charge for streaming, but donations are encouraged.
Tickets for the live watch party are $15, and are available at The Myrna Loy, 15 N. Ewing, themyrnaloy.com, or 443-0287.