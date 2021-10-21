Julynn Wildman's ‘Body in Motion’ opens at the Holter

Mika’s story is one layer, a more accessible layer, of Wildman’s deep dive into exploring what fascinates her about animals’ amazingly different evolutionary adaptations.

But she spiced up the science with some wacky humor and fun fantasy in exploring different animals’ perspectives.

“It became important to me to give it to the audience with joy, and that it be fun. There are things about animal physiology that are so amazing. And so, what I really want to give people is this sense of wonder and wondering about being in the world.”

She is also sharing the scientific information she learned on plaques throughout the exhibit.

Wildman, a Colorado native, came to Helena as an AmeriCorps volunteer in 2015.

“I wanted to dance as long as I can remember,” she said, and pursued a double major in dance and cross cultural relations at Bard College at Simon’s Rock in Massachusetts.

Her background has given her “a lot of rich and creative soil to grow an inquiry-based creative practice, balancing form with research and intention and using movement to explore different subject matters,” she said in an IR interview last November when she was first launching her project.