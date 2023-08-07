A federal judge has ordered the U.S. Forest Service to consult again with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on the road closure effectiveness in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, saying it may have affected grizzly bears.

U.S. District Court Judge Dana L. Christensen issued the 42-page order Aug. 3 and ordered the case filed in 2021 by the Alliance for the Wild Rockies against the U.S. Forest Service to be closed.

“I think it’s a big victory,” Michael Garrity, executive director of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies, said Monday.

The Forest Service declined to comment, saying it was pending litigation.

Christensen said new information indicates that unauthorized motor access had occurred in the area and may have affected grizzly bears in ways not previously considered in forest plans for various areas in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. He sent the matter to the agencies for further proceeding consistent with the order.

He said the plaintiff has standing to pursue the claims it raises in the action and denied the defendants' motion for a summary judgment.

The court ordered the Forest Service to reinitiate Endangered Species Act consultation on the Divide Travel Plan, the Blackfoot Travel Plan, and the Rocky Mountain Ranger District Travel Plans, the Alliance for the Rockies said in a news release.

The Alliance for the Wild Rockies said it filed the lawsuit in 2021 in U.S. District Court in Missoula claiming the U.S. Forest Service did not consult with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service about the impacts of illegal motorized road use on grizzly bears in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, which are protected under the Endangered Species Act.

The bears are part of the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem and protected under the Endangered Species Act.

The alliance said illegal motorized use includes driving on “closed” roads by maneuvering around gates or barriers or ripping them out, as well as illegal off-road motorized use and illegal user-created motorized trails and roads.

Garrity said in an email that roads pose the greatest threat to grizzly bear survival.

"Not only do roads displace bears from their preferred habitat, but most grizzlies are killed within one-third of mile of a road," he said. "Put simply, more humans encountering grizzlies near roads means more people will illegally shoot bears."

Garrity noted law enforcement records document hundreds of violations of road restrictions.

• 142 reported violations of road restrictions in the Big Belts

• 60 reported violations of road restrictions in the Divide

• 52 reported violations of road restrictions in the Elkhorns

• 25 reported violations of road restrictions in the Rocky Mountain Range

“For decades the Forest Service has gotten away with calling hundreds, perhaps thousands, of miles of forest roads closed when they’re not,” Garrity said in an email.

He said it has led to "absolutely false analyses of the impacts from motorized use on all wildlife.”

“We’re overjoyed the federal district court has granted us summary judgment and called out the agency for its incredibly widespread deceptive practices.”

Garrity said national forest motorized use restrictions are in place to protect grizzly bears, as well as other road-sensitive wildlife like elk and wolverines.

While the court’s order only applies to one national forest, it sets a precedent to halt the impacts to wildlife, fisheries and streams from illegal road use on all our national forests, Garrity said.