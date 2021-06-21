Judge sets timeline in Dr. Weiner case against St. Peter's

A district court judge has set a timeline in the civil case filed by an oncologist fired by St. Peter’s Health, setting a five-day jury trial to begin Nov. 14, 2022, should the parties not settle out of court beforehand.
A scheduling conference for the case of Dr. Thomas Weiner vs. St. Peter’s Health was held June 4, setting the Nov. 14, 2022 trial date, but Montana 1st Judicial District Court Judge Mike Menahan in Lewis and Clark County issued an order June 14 setting other dates as well.
“If mediation has not already occurred, on or before April 8, 2022, the parties shall participate in a settlement conference with a trained settlement master,” Menahan wrote in the scheduling order. “Upon completion of mediation, the parties shall advise the Court as to whether the trial can be vacated.”
Weiner sued the hospital Dec. 10, claiming wrongful termination, and he has asked for a jury trial and for the award of damages and court costs to be determined at the trial.
The hospital fired Weiner on Nov. 17. St. Peter’s Health has said Weiner had incorrectly treated a patient for lung cancer for 11 years before it was determined that the person did not have the disease at the time of death. The hospital’s legal counsel also said that it learned of “alarming narcotic prescribing practices” by Weiner.
Weiner, who had been with the hospital for nearly 25 years, sued St. Peter’s Health, its chief executive officer and several of its physicians for damages, saying suspending his clinical privileges violated due process, was done without good cause and damaged his reputation.
Also named as defendants in the suit are Wade Johnson, St. Peter’s chief executive officer; Drs. James Tarver, Kerry Hale, Shelly Harkins and Todd Wampler; and John Does 1-5.
Weiner’s lawsuit said he has seen as many as 1,500 patients a month, had worked daily for six months without a day off and has done the work of two or more full-time physicians. It notes the Great Falls-based Benefis Health System is bringing a medical clinic to Helena and will provide competition to St. Peter’s Health, especially in the field of oncology. The lawsuit states that if Weiner were free to compete, St. Peter’s would have a risk of losing a significant portion of his “devoted patients.”
The parties met via Zoom conference call on June 4 to set the trial date. Menahan set the following timeline:
The request for adding parties or amendment of pleadings must be filed by Sept. 3, 2021.
By Oct. 1, 2021, the parties must exchange and file their lists of lay witnesses and exhibits.
By Nov. 5, 2021, the plaintiff shall disclose expert witnesses and the defendants must do the same by Nov. 19, 2021, Menahan wrote. All parties must disclose rebuttal expert witnesses by Dec. 3, 2021.
All discovery must be completed by Jan. 7, and all pretrial motions must be filed by Feb. 4, response briefs by Feb. 18, and reply briefs by March 4. A final pre-trial conference will be held on Oct. 27. The jury will be drawn on Oct. 31 with the trial to begin Nov. 14.
