Judge sets timeline in Dr. Weiner case against St. Peter's

A district court judge has set a timeline in the civil case filed by an oncologist fired by St. Peter’s Health, setting a five-day jury trial to begin Nov. 14, 2022, should the parties not settle out of court beforehand.

A scheduling conference for the case of Dr. Thomas Weiner vs. St. Peter’s Health was held June 4, setting the Nov. 14, 2022 trial date, but Montana 1st Judicial District Court Judge Mike Menahan in Lewis and Clark County issued an order June 14 setting other dates as well.

“If mediation has not already occurred, on or before April 8, 2022, the parties shall participate in a settlement conference with a trained settlement master,” Menahan wrote in the scheduling order. “Upon completion of mediation, the parties shall advise the Court as to whether the trial can be vacated.”

Weiner sued the hospital Dec. 10, claiming wrongful termination, and he has asked for a jury trial and for the award of damages and court costs to be determined at the trial.

The hospital fired Weiner on Nov. 17. St. Peter’s Health has said Weiner had incorrectly treated a patient for lung cancer for 11 years before it was determined that the person did not have the disease at the time of death. The hospital’s legal counsel also said that it learned of “alarming narcotic prescribing practices” by Weiner.

